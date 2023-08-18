KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Seattle Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the base paths, and watched their lead against the Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.

George Kirby knew something special was about to happen. The Mariners' starting pitcher, whose day on the mound had long been done, proceeded to watch the 22-year-old All-Star rip the first pitch he saw from Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernandez over the leftfield bullpen.

The homer gave Rodriguez a career-best five hits to go with five RBIs and, more importantly, lifted streaking Seattle to a 6-4 series-ending win that left the Mariners a half-game back of Toronto for the third AL wild card spot.

"Thank God for Julio," Kirby said with a smirk, before adding: "I'd have hated to be the opposing pitcher this week."

Rodriguez had 12 hits in the four-game set, setting a franchise record for any series, and joined some elite company in several ways: He's the fourth Mariners player with at least four hits in back-to-back games, the fifth player in club history with a five-hit, five-RBI game, and the first Seattle player with at least 20 homers in each of his first two seasons.

Oh, and to go with all those homers, Rodriguez already has 30 stolen bases this season. That puts him alongside Alex Rodriguez, Mike Cameron and Ruppert Jones as the only Mariners players in the 20-30 club.

"That's absolutely as good as you can do in this league," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "I don't care who you're facing."

Cal Raleigh homered for the second straight game in the ninth inning to give the Mariners' bullpen some breathing room, though it hardly needed it. Isaiah Campbell earned the win with a scoreless seventh, Trent Thornton tossed a perfect eighth, and Matt Brash breezed through the ninth for his fourth save.

Nelson Velazquez hit his fourth homer in seven games since joining the Royals. MJ Melendez, Michael Massey and Freddy Fermin also drove in runs for Kansas City.

NATIONALS 10, RED SOX 7: Chris Sale couldn't make it through the fifth in his second start back from a shoulder injury, and visiting Boston suffered another blow to its playoff hopes with a loss to last-place Washington. Joey Meneses drove in five runs for the Nationals. The Red Sox's Luis Urías hit his first career grand slam.

METS 4, CARDINALS 2: Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, pinch-hitter Tim Locastro added a solo shot, and New York beat host St. Louis. Locastro went deep for the first time with the Mets and for only the eighth time in 486 at-bats over his seven-year career.

D-BACKS 3, PADRES 1: Zac Gallen allowed a run and three hits in 61⁄3 innings, Tommy Pham and Gabriel Moreno homered, and Arizona beat host San Diego in the opener of a four-game series between teams trying to stay in the wild card race.

DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0: Lance Lynn allowed four hits in seven innings, Austin Barnes homered, and host Los Angeles beat Milwaukee for its 11th straight victory.