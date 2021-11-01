Robinson: The smart money on climate seems to be barely mitigated doom

Biden had hoped to lead by example, showcasing the $555 billion in his Build Back Better spending package for the U.S. transition to clean energy. But Congress has not managed to approve that legislation, though Biden hopes a final vote might happen before COP26 is over.

The United States is no longer the biggest problem, however. China is now by far the world’s top carbon emitter, thanks to the new coal-burning power plants it keeps bringing online, and President Xi Jinping is taking a pass on COP26. China argues that the warming we are experiencing is caused by carbon dioxide that wealthy countries emitted in past decades, which is true. But the carbon China is spewing into the atmosphere now will inevitably disrupt our climate and weather even more in the years to come.

Overall, not a pretty picture as the Glasgow summit begins. Eventually, as the impacts of climate change worsen, governments will have no choice but to enact tough and effective measures — a stiff tax on carbon, for example. But there are few indications thus far that leaders are prepared to heed Guterres’s message: The time to act radically and decisively is not 10 or 20 years from today. It is now.