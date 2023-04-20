Columbia Heights Elementary K-5 students each chose a new book to keep as their own at a special book give-away April 17 thanks to the Longview Pioneer Lions Club.

“Roaring for Reading” provided an age-appropriate free book to each student in the school. Fifteen Lions Club members facilitated the book give-away that was established to fill in after the Reading is Fundamental program ceased in 2017.

The book distribution project is made possible by the Pioneer Lions Club’s fundraising projects including Kettle Korn sales throughout the year and concession hamburger booths at community events.

Serving the city since 1923, Lions also provide eyeglasses and hearing aids to those in need, collect food with the annual the walk and knock food drive, help provide beautiful holiday lights at Lake Sacajawea and grant educational scholarships to students in memory of former club members.

The next book give away is already scheduled for October 2023.