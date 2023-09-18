Longview is likely to see rain and lower temperatures this week, as the first day of autumn approaches and the chance of precipitation grows.

While Longview, Kelso and surrounding areas will likely see more dry days than not this week, Tuesday is forecasted to bring in storms and colder nights, said Colby Newman, a meteorologist at National Weather Service in Portland.

"(Tuesday) is looking more dry, but (Tuesday) night we'll see a band of light rain move through and probably bring only a few hundredths of an inch to start the day Wednesday," Newman said.

Weather predictions at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso show an overnight low temperature of 49 degrees Fahrenheit Monday and a Tuesday high of 68 degrees, according to the NWS office's website.

The chance of precipitation Tuesday sits at 80%, with a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Another spat of rain could come through later in the week, Newman said, with more uncertainty about when these showers will happen over the weekend.

"Right now, we just don't know if it's going to be Saturday or Sunday, or if it will hold off until Monday or Tuesday (of next week)," Newman said.

The upcoming rain is right on time for this time of year, Newman said. Usually there are sporadic rainstorms throughout August before picking back up in September.

This summer was, on average, warmer and drier than in years past, Newman said. Longview and Kelso saw high temperatures of around 81 degrees in late July; this year, summer days on average rose to about 85 degrees.

An excessive heat warning was issued across Cowlitz County in August, bringing with it the danger of rapidly spreading wildfires that have burned this year in the Pacific Northwest, such as the Camp Creek Fire.

For the upcoming winter months, Newman said, there is a slightly higher-than-normal chance it will be drier than usual. But this is only a slight chance, he added, and the region will see its fair share of rain.