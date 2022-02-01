RiverCities Transit offers no-fare day in honor of Rosa Park's birthday

RiverCities Transit and RiverCities LIFT will offer free fares Friday in honor of American activist Rosa Parks who helped instigate the civil rights movement in the United States.

On Dec. 1, 1955, on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, Parks refused to give up her seat after the bus driver ordered a row of four seats in the "colored" section be vacated in favor of a white passenger, once the "white" section was filled.

Parks' act of civil disobedience resulted in her being arrested and set in motion a mass protest. Eventually, the United States Supreme Court ruled segregation on public buses was unconstitutional.

Parks was born February 4, 1913, Tuskegee, Alabama. She died Oct. 24, 2005, in Detroit, Michigan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.