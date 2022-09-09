Ridgefield teachers on strike

Teachers in the Ridgefield School District went on strike this morning after Thursday night’s round of contract negotiations with the Ridgefield School District failed to result in a tentative deal.

Shortly before 8 a.m., union members and supporters gathered at campuses around Ridgefield, setting up tents and getting ready for the first day of picketing, which is expected to last until about 2 p.m. Teachers in Ridgefield last went on strike in 2018, along with most other districts in Clark County.

Outside Sunset Ridge and View Ridge schools, teachers and supporters, many dressed in red T-shirts, held signs and waved at traffic.

“I am not longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot ACCEPT!” a sandwich board one person was wearing said. “Education is an investment not an expense,” read a picket sign.

“I just don’t know why we’re having to fight for this,” said Donna Allen, a middle school teacher. “I don’t do this job for money. I’m here for students and that’s all it is.”

During the strike, school buildings and offices will be closed and meal services will be suspended. Middle and high school athletics, however, will continue as scheduled. Students who attend Cascadia Tech Academy will attend their classes as scheduled, and will be able to take the bus to and from school at their usual location.

The union — which represents an estimated 200 certificated staff members in the district, namely classroom teachers — has been negotiating with the district throughout the summer. Union members have been working without a contract since Sept. 1 — the second day of the school year.

Top priorities for the union are guarantees that teachers would receive a 5.5 percent cost of living adjustment allocation — effectively a state-funded salary boost intended for teachers — as well as reductions in special education class sizes and caseloads. Though the past week of negotiations reportedly made substantial progress toward a deal, the union said Thursday night that they still felt the district wasn’t doing enough to meet their requests.

“While progress has been made toward an agreement, the RSD team has refused to use its available funding to provide more mental health supports, improvements for special education students and a better program for student interventions,” union spokesperson Adam Isaguirre said in a Thursday night press release. “District leaders can’t just talk about making these a priority; solutions must be in writing in our contract.”

The union had previously authorized a strike if a deal couldn’t be reached in a membership meeting on Aug. 29, with 92 percent approval.

The Ridgefield School District said in a statement Thursday night that they’d continue to work with the union to reach a deal to prevent further closures.

“Despite making progress, we unfortunately did not come to an agreement on the terms of a new contract with the teachers’ union and have been informed that they will be going on strike tomorrow,” the district said in a statement posted on Twitter late Friday. A spokesman had said earlier that the district would cancel classes if teachers went out on strike.

Union members said they would enter another bargaining session with the district later in the day.

Ridgefield’s strike isn’t the only one in Washington that’s making waves: teachers in Seattle Public Schools — with 109 schools and more than 50,000 students — began a strike Wednesday after the union was unable to reach a new contract deal with the school district.

In Clark County, Washougal Association of Educators members began the 2022-23 school year without a contract after failing to reach an agreement with the Washougal School District by ythe first day of school.