Return your ballot early

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial is provided by the Yakima Herald-Repubic. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

We are less than a month out from Election Day, Nov. 3.

Yes, that date has more significance in states where voters still go to polls on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. In vote-by-mail Washington, however, Nov. 3 is typically looked upon as more of a deadline.

But the 2020 election is not typical. Consider the controversy enveloping the U.S. Postal Service, the president's unsubstantiated assault on the vote-by-mail concept, and the ever-lurking and potentially quick-striking COVID-19 threat -- plus the fact that we're voting for a president and all statewide executive offices in addition to spots in the Legislature, the courts and elsewhere.

With that in mind, we urge Yakima Valley voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in well in advance of Nov. 3. This is no time to flirt with deadlines.