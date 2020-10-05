Return your ballot early

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial is provided by the Yakima Herald-Repubic. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
We are less than a month out from Election Day, Nov. 3.
Yes, that date has more significance in states where voters still go to polls on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. In vote-by-mail Washington, however, Nov. 3 is typically looked upon as more of a deadline.
But the 2020 election is not typical. Consider the controversy enveloping the U.S. Postal Service, the president's unsubstantiated assault on the vote-by-mail concept, and the ever-lurking and potentially quick-striking COVID-19 threat -- plus the fact that we're voting for a president and all statewide executive offices in addition to spots in the Legislature, the courts and elsewhere.
With that in mind, we urge Yakima Valley voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in well in advance of Nov. 3. This is no time to flirt with deadlines.
Registered voters in Yakima County should receive ballots sometime in the middle of the month, giving them roughly a two-week window to mark ballots in the comfort of their homes before returning them, either by mail or in a ballot drop box. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3; drop boxes will accept ballots until 8 p.m. that evening.
Sounds easy. After all, Americans have been voting for more than 200 years. We got this.
Well, yes. Maybe. Remember that the road to this election has had more than its share of potholes.
For instance, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been under fire for proposing critical operational changes this year in an effort to stem the tide of Postal Service revenue shortfalls. Those changes included a hiring freeze and the consolidation of several sorting operations, which might or might not have affected the Yakima sorting center, depending on whom one believes.
But folks from across America voiced concerns, challenging DeJoy's motives in making such changes on the eve of the national election, and he has suspended the changes.
"The Yakima post office continues to process all outgoing mail," said Ernie Swanson, a spokesman for USPS Seattle. "No mail processing machines have been removed. No delivery bar code sorters have been removed in Yakima."
Meanwhile, President Trump used part of Tuesday's debate to continue his argument -- with no evidence -- against mail voting, claiming that it is ripe for fraud and manipulation. Election officials nationwide disagree with the president, and numerous studies reveal that voter fraud is extremely rare and that mail ballots are secure.
Might there be issues in states with little experience handling vote-by-mail ballots? Possibly, which is all the more reason why this was a lousy time for the Postal Service to attempt such fundamental changes.
And while county Elections Manager Kathy Fisher says she has confidence in the postal system in Yakima, which has been processing ballots by mail since 2005, it's still a good idea to mail ballots well before Nov. 3. The Postal Service recommends a cushion of at least one week before Election Day.
"The Postal Service's number one priority between now and Election Day is the secure, on-time delivery of the nation's election mail -- and we are ready to deliver for our country," reads an internal memo recently shared with USPS employees.
Forgive our skepticism.
In that vein, it's probably a better idea to avoid the mail altogether and use one of the Yakima County Auditor's Office signature red-and-yellow ballot drop boxes. Due to the pandemic, unfortunately, many drop boxes won't be available until Election Day and Mabton's won't be available at all.
The message is simple: Vote, and vote early.
