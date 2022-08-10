Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season

When Oregon State plays host to Boise State in the 2022 football season opener Sept. 3 in Reser Stadium, the star of the show will be as it always is: the game.

But there will be a nice side show for Beaver fans this season at each of the six home games: progress of Reser’s $161 million West side remodel.

Construction crews have been feverishly working since the west side’s old grandstand was toppled in early January. Less than a month before the season opener, the project is taking shape. The skeleton of three levels of seating and the Beaver Street concourse is nearing completion.

Construction slows down once the games begin, but only slightly. Crews will work on the stadium project throughout the fall, except for Friday and Saturdays on game weeks.

“The cool thing is every time there’s a game, fans will see something new,” said Ryan Bucher, OSU associate athletic director for facilities and event management.

With each passing game — USC on Sept. 24, through the 2022 finale vs. Oregon on Nov. 26 — more of the steel skeleton will be covered with finished product. Bucher said the west side’s entire canopy should be in place by the Oregon game.

Bucher said the project remains on schedule for completion in May or June of 2023. When finished, the new west side will offer high-revenue premium seats and a concept called Beaver Street, a concourse/concession area made popular inside modern major league baseball stadiums but unique to college football in 2023.

Once completed, fans will be able to walk around the entire stadium. Even those sitting on the east side or the lower-priced end zone seats can experience Beaver Street. Installed just above the lower level of west side seats is a drink rail, where fans can stand and watch the game while eating or drinking from Beaver Street’s wide range of concessions.

West side premium seating is virtually sold out, a year in advance of the 2023 season. The 310 club seats, 32 living room boxes and 40 of 41 loge boxes are sold. The estimated 13,000 west side seats all come with chair backs; previously, most of the west side was bench seating.

During a tour of Reser remodel earlier this week, media were shown progress of the project. It’s clear west side spectators have a much closer view of the field, including those sitting in the upper deck. Footing for Beaver Street concourse is complete. It’s about 15 to 20 feet wide, allowing for plenty of spectator flow.

The most urgent part of the project is completion of the $5 million video board. About half of the 6,750-square foot board is in place. Bucher said the school hopes to have the video board complete in two to three weeks, as it wants to do extensive testing before the Boise State opener.

While the west side will not be accessible to spectators during the 2022 season, it will be in use. Media covering the game and stadium operations will work from portable boxes that have been temporarily constructed for this season only.

For anyone who has built a home or gone through a remodeling project, the same applies with a stadium remodel. There will be occasional glitches.

“Being in this temporary season, it’s not going to be perfect. It’s not going to be great, but it’s going to be great next year,” Bucher said. “For us, it’s how do we make it as good as possible for these six games, to really make it great for the rest of the life of the stadium.”