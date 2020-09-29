Rescuers find missing teen at Mount St. Helens after 30 hours

Searchers Monday night found a Vancouver teen missing for more than 30 hours near Mount St. Helens in a tree about 1,100 feet from the trailhead parking lot, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reported at about 9:45 p.m. that Anthony Mancuso was found by searchers around 9:15 p.m. near where he was last seen late Sunday afternoon.

Anthony's family brought in private search dogs, which in the early evening found one of his shoes stuck in the mud approximately 150 yards from where he was last seen near the Hummocks Trail, according to a Sheriff's office Facebook post.

"Up until the time we found the shoe, we didn't really have any clues to go off of," Deputy Justin Taylor told TDN Monday. "As soon as we found that, we sent searchers to go hiking in that direction."

A short time after they began looking in that area, searchers heard whistling and found Anthony in a tree, according to the Facebook post.

The boy had been hiking with his mother and 13-year-old sister Sunday afternoon when he left to go to the bathroom and didn't return.

Anthony told searchers when he walked off, he lost his footing at the edge of a hilltop and fell down the hill.