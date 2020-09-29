Rescuers find missing teen at Mount St. Helens after 30 hours

Searchers Monday night found a Vancouver teen missing for more than 30 hours near Mount St. Helens in a tree about 1,100 feet from the trailhead parking lot, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies reported at about 9:45 p.m. that Anthony Mancuso was found by searchers around 9:15 p.m. near where he was last seen late Sunday afternoon.
Anthony's family brought in private search dogs, which in the early evening found one of his shoes stuck in the mud approximately 150 yards from where he was last seen near the Hummocks Trail, according to a Sheriff's office Facebook post.
"Up until the time we found the shoe, we didn't really have any clues to go off of," Deputy Justin Taylor told TDN Monday. "As soon as we found that, we sent searchers to go hiking in that direction."
A short time after they began looking in that area, searchers heard whistling and found Anthony in a tree, according to the Facebook post.
The boy had been hiking with his mother and 13-year-old sister Sunday afternoon when he left to go to the bathroom and didn't return.
Anthony told searchers when he walked off, he lost his footing at the edge of a hilltop and fell down the hill.
An animal startled him and he ran into a bush, where he remained for some time before climbing the tree, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Anthony stayed in the tree overnight. Because of a lack of water and eating pine needles during the night, he lost his voice and couldn't call out to searchers, according the post. Anthony was cold, tired and scraped but otherwise OK, according to the post.
About 50 people were still searching or at the command post when Anthony was found, Taylor said.
"Everyone there was pleased and excited to find him and that he could walk out," he said.
Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and Search and Rescue volunteers Sunday talked to several hikers and called out using a PA system and siren blasts, according to the dispatch report.
Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue volunteers resumed searching at 8 a.m. Monday with help from Clark County Search and Rescue and the Air Force’s 304th Rescue Squadron and the 125th Special Tactics Squadron out of Portland.
The Coast Guard flew a helicopter over the area Monday morning and the Navy searched by air in the afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
"We really appreciated everybody’s help, and the support that family got during the search was incredible," Taylor said.
Taylor said Anthony did the right thing by in "hunkering down" in place. Hikers going out even on a day hike should bring supplies just in case, including a whistle, which could have helped searchers locate Anthony sooner, Taylor said.
"We would ask people to please respect the family's privacy and not be critical of the situation," the Sheriff's office Facebook post said. "Getting lost in an unfamiliar forest with difficult terrain can be terrifying and everybody reacts to these situations in their own way. We are very happy with the end result."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!