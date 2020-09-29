 Skip to main content
Rescuers find missing teen at Mount St. Helens after 24 hours
Rescuers find missing teen at Mount St. Helens after 24 hours

Teen found sate at Mount St. Helens

Rescuers check maps Monday afternoon in search for missing 16-year-old, who was found safe Monday evening.

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's office

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's office reported that a missing Vancouver teen was found safe Monday night after being lost near Mount St. Helens for more than 30 hours.

Deputies reported at about 9:45 p.m. that Anthony Mancuso was found by searchers around 9:15 p.m. near where he was last seen late Sunday afternoon.

Just before calling off the search in the early evening Monday, Cowlitz County Search and Rescue personnel located Anthony's shoes approximately 150 yards from where he was last seen, just west of Coldwater Lake, according to a Sheriff's office Facebook post.

"They continued to search in the same general direction and located him," the Sheriff's office reported. One observer said the boy was found about 1,000 yards off the Hummocks Trail.

"Thank you to everyone who helped to search and all of you who offered to help," read the post.

The boy had been hiking with his mother and 13-year-old sister Sunday afternoon when he left to go to the bathroom, and didn't return.

No information was released on the boy's physical condition.

