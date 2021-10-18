Report: WSU football coach Nick Rolovich fired after refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine

For the most part, Rolovich was true to his word that he would not comment further. He has declined to answer every question about the topic, even after Gov. Inslee announced Aug. 18 that everyone working in education must be vaccinated as a condition of employment, setting a deadline of Oct. 18.

But June Jones, who had coached Rolovich when he was a quarterback at Hawaii, did talk, revealing to USA Today that Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to the state mandate.

After Washington State’s 31-24 win over Oregon State on Oct. 9 — just hours after the story on what Jones said was published — Rolovich said this:

“I’m not terribly happy with the way it happened. I hope no player that I coach has to wake up and feel the way I felt today. I don’t think it was malicious, but that wasn’t a great thing to wake up to, to be honest with you.”

That was the final thing Rolovich said on the topic until after Saturday night’s win over Stanford, when he was asked if he thought he would be able to keep his job.