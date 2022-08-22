Report: University of Oregon meets with Big Ten

The University of Oregon has reportedly had contact with the Big Ten.

UO “initiated preliminary discussions with the Big Ten in Chicago to determine if the Ducks are compatible in the conference,” according to Action Network.

Former UO president Michael Schill, athletic director Rob Mullens and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren were not involved in the discussions, according to the report, which cited multiple unnamed sources.

Schill’s seven-year tenure ended Friday as he departs for the same position at Northwestern.

In an interview with HBO’s Real Sports to air Tuesday, Warren said he could see the Big Ten expanding to 20 teams.

Earlier this month, UO told The Oregonian/OregonLive there were no emails from June 30 — the day UCLA and USC announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 — and July 7 to or from Schill, Mullens, deputy athletic director Eric Roedl, general counsel Kevin Reed or deputy general counsel Doug Park and anyone at the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or SEC conferences.

Last week the Big Ten announced a seven-year media rights agreement worth over $7 billion.

The Pac-12 has started negotiations for a new media rights deal. Its current grant of rights expires on Aug. 1, 2024.