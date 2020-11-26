Report: Ravens have more positive tests; Steelers game in jeopardy

"Multiple" coronavirus tests among Baltimore Ravens came back positive Thursday, according to CBS Sports reports, potentially further endangering the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that has already been pushed back because of covid-19 concerns.

In an early Thanksgiving Day morning post to his verified Twitter account, CBS' Jason La Canfora reported the tests among the Ravens. The team has not commented yet, neither have the Steelers nor the NFL. When the number of positive tests among Baltimore players was believed to have grown to at least six Wednesday, the league moved what was scheduled as a Thursday night kickoff at Heinz Field to 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The CBS report said there are "no changes to status yet" but that the " NFL continues to closely monitor the situation to determine if this game is still played Sunday."

In addition to the players, multiple Ravens staff members have tested covid-19 positive, according to multiple published reports. Thursday is the fourth consecutive day the Ravens have had tests come back positive.

The Steelers-Ravens game was the first to be postponed since Oct. 11. The Steelers previously had a game at Tennessee postponed three weeks because of an outbreak within the Titans organization last month.

The roughly 5,500 fans who had tickets for game originally scheduled for Thursday night at Heinz Field were not permitted to attend the game after it was moved to Sunday. An order by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf that tightened limits on the sizes of gatherings goes into effect Friday.

