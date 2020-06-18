Report: Protest may close I-5 bridge tomorrow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Both directions of the Interstate Bridge may be shut down Friday by a Black Lives Matter protest march from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Portland-Vancouver area.

The report, from Southwest Washington Emergency Services and Alerts Facebook page, could not be confirmed before press time Thursday evening.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Will Finn said the agency will assist the Washington State Department of Transportation to make sure that protest and march participants and motorists are safe.

WSDOT spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

Here’s the text from the Facebook post:

"Friday June 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Black Lives Matter groups apparently have planned a protest and march from Ester Short park in Vancouver onto I-5 southbound on the Interstate bridge and from Jantzen Beach in Oregon to I-5 northbound onto the Interstate bridge. According to the Southwest Washington Emergency Services and Alerts Facebook page, the City of Vancouver has been notified and said the event is not permitted.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 31