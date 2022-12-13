Remembering Mike Leach for his compassion, curiosity and comedy

I have always wondered if Mike Leach saved me from heatstroke that August day.

I was watching a Washington State football practice at a junior high field in Lewiston, Idaho. It was 108 degrees and not a tree in sight. And like I have a bad habit of doing, I wasn’t drinking enough water.

I was not feeling well when practice ended and Leach told me to help myself to some water. While I was in line behind a bunch of players, Leach grabbed a water and walked away. I was feeling worse and worse while standing in line, and that was when I saw Leach look back at me, then retrace his steps.

“I can help you out,” he said. “Here’s some water.”

I have never been more grateful for water. And I was very, very thankful that Leach had come to my rescue.

I will never forget that moment with Leach, who died Monday night in Jackson, Miss. He had spent the past three seasons coaching Mississippi State after spending eight memorable seasons as Washington State’s coach.

As thankful as I was that day Leach might have saved me, I was only at that practice because Leach had postponed an interview.

I was scheduled to meet with him at noon that day. I was waiting for a player in a lobby of a dorm when Leach walked into the room.

“Hey bubba,” he said to me.

I introduced myself, and told him that we were scheduled to talk in an hour.

“About that, let’s do it after practice instead because I have some film study,” Leach said.

I later learned that “film study” was code for taking a nap.

When I set up that first 20-minute interview, I told WSU sports information director Bill Stevens that I had spent a lot of time in Leach’s birthplace, Susanville, California, and that I loved Cody, Wyoming, where Leach grew up.

“I’m going to have to set up another interview, because you guys will end up spending all 20 minutes talking about that stuff,” Stevens said. “And he’ll be interviewing you as much as you are interviewing him.”

Stevens was correct. We talked about Yellowstone, bears, geysers, where I came from, what I thought of the other places I had worked, and he wanted to know how Stefanie Loh, who I replaced on the WSU beat, was doing.

Twenty minutes was gone and not a word of football had been spoken.

Leach liked to talk about everything except football. Ask him a question about advice he would give to a groom, the ferocity of the mascots in the Pac-12 or the best jobs growing up, and he would talk seemingly nonstop.

And that was fine, because he was so funny. His deadpan humor was legendary.

Leach was curious about everything. He wondered how we got newspapers to Pullman the next day. He wanted to know about our different deadlines at the newspaper and he wanted to know if he could sometime see the printing presses in action.

And every time I spoke to Leach, he would ask me how Stefanie was doing, how she was liking her new job and if I was liking mine.

He restricted access to his players during the season, but gave uncommon access to him.

He gave reporters his phone number. “Just text me, and I’ll get right back to you,” he would say. And he almost always did.

Leach let me follow him around for a day in 2018, just days before the Cougars were facing Oregon. It was such a big game that ESPN’s College GameDay came to Pullman.

Leach let me into his quarterback’s meeting and his meeting with the offensive coaches.

In between, I had dinner with him and an old acquaintance of his. We talked the entire time about travel and he wanted to know about the places we had been. Football wasn’t broached once.

His football meetings were broken up with talks about movies, woolly aphids, dangerous snakes and whatever else came to Leach’s mind. I was certain the meetings could have been half as long had Leach just stuck to football.

But he never did, the quarterbacks and coaches said. Those were typical Mike Leach meetings.

At the end of the day, Leach asked Stevens and I if we thought he should get up Saturday morning to make an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay. Getting up early was not something Leach, who would stay up until the wee hours of the morning, ever wanted to do.

We both told him it would be a good idea. He ended up not doing it.

Just like he didn’t take my advice on his injury policy. I told him I didn’t think it was right not to publicly announce it when a player was injured for the season.

“You’ve got a good point, but I’m not changing,” Leach said.

You could argue with him — maybe not surprising for a guy who had a law degree — and he seemed to like it. But it didn’t mean he would change his mind.

Several months ago, I was working on a story on former WSU receiver Gabe Marks and his work as a sports psychologist. I texted Leach for the first time in a few years and I heard back in minutes.

We talked about Marks for a bit, then I asked if he had made it out to Vicksburg National Historic Park in Mississippi. Of course, he had. But then he lamented that he hadn’t been to Gettysburg and inquired if I had.

When I told him yes, he asked questions for several minutes on what it was like.

“Well, I’ll have to get up there,” he said, and we ended the call.

I am guessing he never made it. That’s too bad. He would have liked it.