Rays open to trading Blake Snell — should the Mariners be interested?

“He would bring back a massive return,” an NL executive said.

It’s not unprecedented thinking for Tampa; the Rays traded David Price, Chris Archer and James Shields with multiple years of control remaining.

Feinsand mentioned the Angels and Mariners as teams who would have potential interest in acquiring Snell. Given his talent level, the potential that hasn’t been fully realized and his highly affordable salary remaining — $10.5 million in 2021, $12.5 million in 2022, and $16 million in 2023 — there have to be at least a dozen other teams that would have interest.

The Angels’ reported interest is obvious — their pitching staff is abysmal and has been for the better part of the last decade. Of their top pitching prospects in the organization, most don’t project to debut until 2022 or later. They have the best player in baseball in Mike Trout and have consistently found ways to put subpar talent around him.

As for the Mariners, Feinsand listed the dozen or so deals that general manager Jerry Dipoto has done with Rays GM Erik Neander over the years. The next trade between the two teams will win each GM a free set of steak knives. He also mentioned that Snell, who was born in Seattle, graduated from Shorewood High School and still lives in the Shoreline area in the offseason, would like to return home.