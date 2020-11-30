Ravens-Steelers game reportedly postponed a third time

The Ravens' game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed back a third time.

ESPN reported Monday that, amid a coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore that's depleted the Ravens' roster and cut into their practice time, the AFC North rivals would play Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m on NBC.

It's unclear whether the postponement will affect the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which was scheduled to be held next Monday if the Ravens (6-4) and Steelers (10-0) played Tuesday. The Ravens-Cowboys game was originally scheduled for Thursday, a week after the Ravens were initially set to play Pittsburgh.

That Week 12 game was delayed to Sunday and then to Tuesday as the Ravens' reserve/COVID-19 list grew. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive end Calais Campbell are among the players who tested positive last week and, with a mandatory 10-day quarantine, would likely miss a game held before Sunday.