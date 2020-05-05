R.A. Long Boys Soccer: Jacks hanging around just for kicks

Head Coach: Max Anderson (4th year)
2019 record: 7-10-1 (4th in GSHL)
Returning seniors: 6
Returning starters: 7
The R.A. Long boys soccer team was thinking they would be right in the thick of the 2A Greater St. Helens League again, but they never got the chance.
Under Max Anderson the Lumberjacks have never missed the playoffs, and on paper the 2020 squad was good enough to make it a fifth straight year kicking it in the postseason.
“Although we lost a number of key pieces from last year’s team that advanced to the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, we were returning 14 varsity lettermen, along with a solid group of new faces,” Anderson said.
The Jacks were going to be led by Linfield-bound Brady Anderson, a two-time all-league selection and three-year letter winner.
In those three years, Anderson has 18 goals with 33 assists, providing the “lion’s share” of production for the Lumberjacks
“Expectations for Brady this year were pretty high – in addition to being responsible for the lion’s share of our offensive production,” Anderson said. “We were looking to Brady for an even greater leadership role this season.”
Another important cog would’ve been Everardo Carapia-Velarde, another three-year letter winner who would’ve held down the midfield.
The midfield is super important, and midfielders tend to be some of the more cerebral players on the pitch. Carapia-Velarde fits that mold.
“We were looking for that from him this year,” Anderson said. “We were really looking forward to seeing Everardo play this year. He’d worked extremely hard in the off-season and was set to help us in the midfield.”
Perhaps the most versatile player was Riki Vasquez. He scored a playoff goal a year ago — one of just two scores — and also spends time with the gloves in goal for the Jacks.
George Langdon should have been a two-year letter winner, but missed most all of last season with a broken collarbone suffered during an early-season draw with Kelso in its final non-league tune-up.
Anderson said Langdon is “fearless” around the ball and has a high work rate, two things which would have been a boon to the Jacks’ playoff odds.
“I think he would’ve been on the end of a lot of set pieces,” Anderson said. “Bigger kid, tall, good athlete. Fearless. Has no problem going for 50-50 balls, especially in the opponents’ 18-yard box.”
Another versatile player was Edwin Reyes, who regularly moved back and forth from the backline to the midfield.
Finally, there’s Rene Alvarez, a first-year varsity players who’d been in the program for three years already and stuck with it. He was just waiting for his opportunity.
It says something about the program that guys who may or may not play, who were on the JV squad as juniors, still stick around all four years to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Although RAL hasn’t had the kind of postseason runs it has wanted — just a pair of State appearances in the last five years with an 0-2 record — it’s still compelling seniors to hang around regardless of their minutes in the spotlight.
“I think it’s really easy to take that for granted, and we don’t,” Anderson said. “When you look at that group of seniors, every one of them played every year they were at R.A Long. The boys along the way have created a culture where kids want to come, and they want to stay and help sustain the success the program has had the last few years.”
