R.A. Long Boys Soccer: Jacks hanging around just for kicks

Another important cog would’ve been Everardo Carapia-Velarde, another three-year letter winner who would’ve held down the midfield.

The midfield is super important, and midfielders tend to be some of the more cerebral players on the pitch. Carapia-Velarde fits that mold.

“We were looking for that from him this year,” Anderson said. “We were really looking forward to seeing Everardo play this year. He’d worked extremely hard in the off-season and was set to help us in the midfield.”

Perhaps the most versatile player was Riki Vasquez. He scored a playoff goal a year ago — one of just two scores — and also spends time with the gloves in goal for the Jacks.

George Langdon should have been a two-year letter winner, but missed most all of last season with a broken collarbone suffered during an early-season draw with Kelso in its final non-league tune-up.

Anderson said Langdon is “fearless” around the ball and has a high work rate, two things which would have been a boon to the Jacks’ playoff odds.

“I think he would’ve been on the end of a lot of set pieces,” Anderson said. “Bigger kid, tall, good athlete. Fearless. Has no problem going for 50-50 balls, especially in the opponents’ 18-yard box.”