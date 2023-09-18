R & B Pleasant Hill Farms: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 22-Oct. 30. 3849 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso. Pleasant Hill Farms offers a Kritter Barn and fresh produce for sale.
The Patch: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Oct. 1-31. 636 Whalen Road, Woodland. The Patch offers a hay maze, photo op props and weekend hayrides and pumpkin bowling.
Willow Grove Gardens and Pumpkin Patch: 3 p.m. to dark Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to dark Sunday Oct. 6-31. 8561 Willow Grove Road, Longview.
Silverlake Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1-31. Closed Wednesdays. 601 George Taylor Road, Silverlake. Silverlake Pumpkin Patch offers a hayride scavenger hunt, petting zoo, hay bale maze, pumpkin painting and other activities.