Public health weaknesses exposed

That bleak outlook stems from a web of challenges. Public health agencies must fill empty positions in a politically fraught environment, carry out a massive vaccination program that’s off to a rocky start and continue to manage ongoing crises such as substance use disorders and chronic diseases.

“In this country, policymakers tend to pay attention to public health when there is a crisis or an emergency,” said Dr. Ronald Valdiserri, a professor of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and a former high-ranking official at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It may be human nature that too few policymakers can see beyond the short run, but public health requires a long-term vision, not just the next year or two and then move on to something else.”

We’re now paying the price for that neglect, Valdiserri and others said.

Paying the price

When the coronavirus reached U.S. shores a little more than a year ago, a decade of short-term thinking, declining investment and boom-or-bust financing had already taken its toll. The nation’s more than 3,000 public health agencies were ill-prepared to protect Americans from an infectious disease that could only have been contained by a sustained, coordinated and well-resourced response.