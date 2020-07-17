Protesters call for end to county's ICE contract

Protesters, mirrored by counter-protesters, returned to local streets Friday, this time in front of the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center to call for the end of the county’s contract over detaining immigrant juveniles for federal officials.
Both groups shouted and chanted and remained non-violent as of 4:30 p.m., the time the 90-minute protest was scheduled to end. The afternoon capped a week of protests organized by Southwest Washington Communities United for Change (SWCUC), a group calling for officials to “defund the police, demilitarize the police, (and) invest in communities of color.”
The group of about 45 protesters held signs that read “Free Them All” or “Abolish ICE Now” and chanted Abolish ICE,” “No Justice, No Peace” and other slogans.
“We support ICE! Send ‘em back,” one woman from the roughly 30 counter-demonstrators yelled. They flew USA, “Thin Blue Line” and Trump flags and held signs reading “Support ICE” or “All Lives Matter” and chanted “U.S.A.”
One of the counter-protesters yelled, “Go home, paid protesters!”
“I ain’t seen a check,” said Longview resident Tavis Greenwood, who joined the protesters calling for the county to end its contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
“I’m not a Democrat, I’m not a Republican, I’m not even a Black Lives Matter activist,” said Keith Chapple, a friend of Greenwood. “I’m just a regular guy who happens to be Black ... and half white, too. ... I’ve been around America. I know what it is to be struggling.”
“We shouldn’t even have to say Black Lives Matter,” Chapple said—“and that’s the reason why we have to,” Greenwood finished for him.
Both men spoke with the counter-protesters and said they’d like to get both sides to talk about the issues.
A 54-year-old Kalama man in the counter-demonstration group who declined to give his name said he had a good conversation with Greenwood and Chapple.
“They’re good guys, good Americans,” he said, and he hopes they can talk more.
“We came to an agreement that this, and this, is not helping,” he said, pointing to chanters and protesters on both sides of First Avenue. “We’re not resolving anything. ... I think it’s not going to solve s—-.”
He said he believes there are instigators on both sides, but ultimately stood with the counter-protesters because he disagrees that ICE is the enemy.
ICE is under scrutiny for holding juvenile detainees without disclosing their charges or other information about them, leading critics to accuse the agency of violating the detainees’ civil rights.
Friday appeared to be the first time a large protest has been held in-person by the Youth Services Center, and it reflects local resident’s demand for change, said SWCUC organizer Lexi Bongiorno.
Bongiorno said they’ve been called all sorts of names, including a woman calling her a monkey.
Bongiorno said the group is still deciding if the protests will continue, but called this week a success: “Our community came together. We’ve achieved three days of successful protests where none of our community members have been hurt. We’ve voiced our list of demands ... and carried two movements here in five days, the Abolish ICE and Black Lives Matter movement.”
Some passing drivers honked or cheered in support of one side or another. Some shouted, and at least one flipped the anti-ICE protesters off.
Elaina Russell, a Longview resident, held a sign that read “All Lives Matter” at the counter-protest.
Russell, 55, said she came out to support ICE, free speech and President Trump, whose re-election she prays for every day. She said she believes the Black Lives Matter movement is against America.
“I believe in All Lives Matter,” she said. “It’s not about Black lives, white lives. It’s all lives that matter. ... They’re segregating themselves. They’re differentiating the races by doing what they’re doing.”
Mask-wearing was a point of division at the demonstration: Nearly all of the anti-ICE protesters wore them, and most of the counter-protesters didn’t.
Due to concerns about growing COVID-19 cases, SWCUC organizers scuttled plans to protest Tuesday and Thursday. Interactions being SWCUC and counter-protesters have been tense, but members of both sides have expressed a desire for the protests to remain peaceful.
