A state senator representing Troutdale has proposed a bill that would increase the punishment for drivers caught street racing in Oregon.

If the legislation becomes law, first offenders could be convicted of a misdemeanor and face up to one year in jail and a fine of more than $6,000. If convicted more than once, the penalty would rise to a felony with a maximum prison sentence of five years and a $100,000 fine.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-25, comes as the Portland area has been dealing with a surge in dangerous – and sometimes deadly – street racing.

A driver died and a passenger was severely injured Saturday in a fiery crash in North Portland that police said happened when two cars were racing and collided. Last week, a Portland man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a street racing crash that killed a pedestrian in August.

Since 2015, at least eight people have been killed in street-racing related incidents, and more injured – including an 11-year-old boy injured by gunfire last March and an 18-year-old woman in a coma after being hit by a racer in 2018.

Gorsek’s bill not only increases jail time and fines, it proposes taking away convicted street racers’ wheels.

“If people aren’t dissuaded by the potential of jail time, then we need to hold reckless drivers accountable, and one way to make that hit home is to seize their vehicle – making it difficult for them to continue such dangerous activities,” Gorsek said.

Under Oregon state law now, racing on a public road is a Class A traffic violation with a typical fine of about $440. For those accused and convicted of organizing a street race, it becomes a felony.

In 2021, the Portland City Council responded to the rise in street racing by increasing penalties, including towing cars, in a new ordinance.

The “nice thing” about changing a state statute, Gorsek said, “is that everyone from Portland to Lakeview has the same ability to enforce the law if the problem pops up.”

Portland’s crackdown came after racers repeatedly took over major city intersections and bridges.

Dan Legree, a business owner who belonged to the North Portland Coalition for Safe Streets, moved his business, Savoy Studios, off Marine Drive in part due to frequent racing on the road.

He wishes police could confiscate racers’ cars and “crush them.”

“It’s just unlawfulness, and there’s nobody to hold them accountable,” Legree said. “Hopefully something gets passed with a little teeth in it.”

The industrial section of North Portland is still a hotspot due to the wide roads, said Ty Engstrom, the Portland Police Bureau’s only full-time traffic division sergeant. North Precinct officers staged several special missions there last year that focused on street racing.

Police-bureau staffing issues and changes in the pursuit policy have made it tough to prevent street racing, Engstrom said.

There’s also the difficulty in getting cooperation from people who attend street takeovers for racing. Few witnesses will tell police what happened, Engstrom said.

“You still have to prove they were involved in a speed competition,” he said. Crash investigators often have to rely on physical evidence from the scene, like skid marks, he added.

Engstrom said that in the past couple years, he’s been to at least four fatal crashes where racing was a factor. Three of those crashes “appeared to kill bystanders,” Engstrom said.

“It’s pretty sad to explain to a family that their loved one has died because people were out screwing around with cars and motorcycles,” he said.

Engstrom said he supports harsher consequences for street racers.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt also said he fully supports the proposed legislation.

“These events are dangerous, people can get seriously injured or worse, they hold community residents hostage and they represent a serious public safety threat by diverting already-thin law enforcement resources away from other places they are desperately needed,” Schmidt said in a statement to The Oregonian.

Even with a tougher law, enforcement will remain difficult, especially with pinched staffing at police departments and district attorney offices, Gorsek admitted.

“The goal is to not give the impression that people can do whatever they want and not be held accountable,” Gorsek said. “This is one piece of the puzzle that we’ll be better able to deal with statewide as we get more officers, deputy district attorneys and public defenders so that the system can quickly process people that do get arrested.”