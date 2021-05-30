Our Honored War Dead: Veterans killed in action are remembered

Hardy, Lance Cpl. Larry Joseph, 20 — Castle Rock; killed in action in Quang Tri, May 14, 1968

King, Pfc. George Louis Jr., 19 — Clatskanie; C Company, 1st Battallion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division; killed in action Quang Tri Provice, South Vietnam, June 5, 1968

Pegg, Pfc. David Burton, 18 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tin, Oct. 29, 1966

Sanders, Cpl. Harvey Richard, 21 — Kelso; died of wounds in Quang Tin, May 12, 1967

Wilkins, Lance Cpl. Garry Lee, 19 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tri, May 19, 1968

Navy

Armstrong, Lt. jg. Wayne A., 27 — Longview; pilot/air controller; killed over South China Sea, Oct. 8, 1967

Coulter, Apprentice Seaman William John, 18 — Longview; died in a military transport plane crash near Clark Air Force Base, Philippined, May 11, 1964

Daniels, Petty Officer 2C Richard L., 23 — Rainier; killed in action, March 1, 1971