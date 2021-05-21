Spotlight: May 21

ETC.
Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 4 through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.
28th Annual Tour de Blast: June 19. Longview Noon Rotary Club’s annual Tour de Blast ride at Mount St. Helens returns to an in-person event. The 82-mile ride from Toutle Lake High School to the Johnston Ridge Observatory on Mount St. Helens and back to the highs school has a total elevation gain of more than 6,000 feet. Three ride distances available: A 39 mile ride, a 54-mile ride and the 82-mile ride. Three rest stops offered along the way where snacks, water and electrolyte drinks will be offered. A Support and Gear wagon also available. At the end of the ride, a hot meal will be available. Camping also available. For details on the rides and to register, visit http://tourdeblast.com.
FAIRS, FESTIVALS
Arts of the Mountain (Art and Music Festival): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27, take I-5 to Exit 49 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway to the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock; features acoustic musicians; and stained glass, recycled metal, fused glass, jewelry, mixed media, painters and other artists; artsofthemountain.org; search for Arts of the Mountain on Facebook; 360-431-9802.
Farm to Fiber Festival: Sept. 9-12, Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, 16 Fairground Road, Skamokawa. Annual event designed to bring fiber enthusiasts, youngsters and fiber animal breeders together for education, demonstrations, sales and competitions. People interested in helping coordinate the event or participating as volunteers, educators, committee members or demonstrators are asked to send an email to Lori Cagle at lrcagle@gmail.com or Sue Zabel at the Jabbereshack in Cathlamet at TheJabberShack@gmail.com; or call 360-6065 or 360-703-7291.
Fifth Annual Squatch Fest: 4-9 p.m. July 30 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m., July 31, Cowlitz County Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Speakers, vendors, a kids cave, a brew mountain, cornhole games and more are planned. For details, visit the Squatch Fest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/squatchfestklcc/. For tickets, visit the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce website at https://bit.ly/3uk6f54.
10th Annual Squirrel Fest: set to return Aug. 21 at R.A. Long Park in the Longview Civic Circle, 1445 17th Ave., Longview. Features food, handmade crafts and squirrel decor, performances by local entertainers, kids’ activities, a morning parade and a Happy Kids on the Run event. New in 2021 will be Sandy Squirrel’s Tree House where professional photos can be taken, printed and purchased on site. To get involved, visit https://lvsquirrelfest.com/contact/. To join the event email list, visit https://bit.ly/3pHEnEw.
Southwest Washington Fair: tentatively scheduled for Aug. 17-22, Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1909 S Gold St, Centralia, Wash. For schedule, visit: southwestwashingtonfair.net.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Roland Wines: 3 p.m. May 22, Bob Nelson Trio; doors open at 1 p.m.; happy hour in the courtyard; 1106 Florida St., Longview. 360-846-7304.
Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. May 23, Ed Neumann and Friends. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.
MOVIES
Friday Night Flicks: a drive-in movie experience, parking lot of the YMCA of Southwest Washington, 766 15th Ave., Longview. Movie begins at approximately 8:45 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7:45 pm. Audio will be accessible via FM radio signal. To watch the movie is free and on a first-come, first-served basis until the parking lot capacity is reached. Fibre Federal Credit Union sponsors the film presented by the YMCA, Bicoastal media, the PEAK 98.3 and Rocket 107; and Longview Parks and Recreation.
May 21: “Stars Wars” original “A New Hope.”
PLAYS
“Shadowlands”: September 2021, Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Ave., Woodland. William Nicholson’s true story of Narnia writer C.S. Lewis’ life-changing relationship with New York poet Joy Davidman. Lou Pallotta stars as C.S. Lewis and Melinda Pallotta stars as Joy Davidman. Directed by David Bareford. Advance tickets go on sale for $22 per person in May.
EXHIBITIONS
Broadway Gallery: May guest artists are Beth Bailey, illustrations and metal art; and the Columbian Artists Association’s 6x6 paintings. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. The gallery also extends a call to artists for the “A Place for Hope,” two-dimensional and three-dimensional entries. Deadline for entries is 4 p.m. July 28. Check the gallery’s website for details. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips which will begin later in May, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.
Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.
Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays starting June 26 and 27 through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.
