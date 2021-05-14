Spotlight: May 14

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market : 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 4 through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.

28th Annual Tour de Blast: June 19. Longview Noon Rotary Club’s annual Tour de Blast ride at Mount St. Helens returns to an in-person event. The 82-mile ride from Toutle Lake High School to the Johnston Ridge Observatory on Mount St. Helens and back to the highs school has a total elevation gain of more than 6,000 feet. Three ride distances available: A 39 mile ride, a 54-mile ride and the 82-mile ride. Three rest stops offered along the way where snacks, water and electrolyte drinks will be offered. A Support and Gear wagon also available. At the end of the ride, a hot meal will be available. Camping also available. For details on the rides and to register, visit http://tourdeblast.com.