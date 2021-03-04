Spotlight: March 4

Editor’s note: On Feb. 13, the state entered Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen activities and businesses. This allows indoor entertainment, including theaters, museums and bowling to open at 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Because of this, The Daily News is re-building its Spotlight calendar.
ETC.
Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays April 17 through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 4 through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.
FAIRS, FESTIVALS
Southwest Washington Fair: tentatively scheduled for Aug. 17-22, Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1909 S Gold St, Centralia, Wash. For schedule, visit: southwestwashingtonfair.net.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.
PLAYS
“Shadowlands”: September 2021, Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Ave., Woodland. William Nicholson’s true story of Narnia writer C.S. Lewis’ life-changing relationship with New York poet Joy Davidman. Lou Pallotta stars as C.S. Lewis and Melinda Pallotta stars as Joy Davidman. Directed by David Bareford. Advance tickets go on sale for $22 per person in May.
EXHIBITIONS
Alcove Gallery at CAP’s Community Arts Workshop: noon-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, in the Community Arts Workshop at CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Details: 360-425-3430, extension 306, or capartsworkshop@gmail.com.
Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org
Broadway Gallery: The March guest artist is Rosemary Powelson, drawings, paintings and clay. Guest artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.
Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1900 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.
McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.
Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.
River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.
Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays May through October, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.
