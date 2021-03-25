Spotlight: March 25

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays April 17 through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 4 through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.

FAIRS, FESTIVALS

Farm to Fiber Festival: Sept. 9-12, Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, 16 Fairground Road, Skamokawa. Annual event designed to bring fiber enthusiasts, youngsters and fiber animal breeders together for education, demonstrations, sales and competitions. People interested in helping coordinate the event or participating as volunteers, educators, committee members or demonstrators are asked to send an email to Lori Cagle at lrcagle@gmail.com or Sue Zabel at the Jabbereshack in Cathlamet at TheJabberShack@gmail.com; or call 360-6065 or 360-703-7291.