Spotlight: March 11

Editor’s note: On Feb. 13, the state entered Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen activities and businesses. This allows indoor entertainment, including theaters, museums and bowling to open at 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Because of this, The Daily News is re-building its Spotlight calendar.

If your organization has — or if it’s on this list and has not — opened, please email details to frontdoor@tdn.com, attention Spotlight; mail information to Spotlight Calendar, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or drop it off or fill out the newspaper’s Spotlight form in the office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays April 17 through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 4 through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.

FAIRS, FESTIVALS