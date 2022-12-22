Spotlight: Lower Columbia entertainment listings

Films

Columbia Theatre film series

All films shown at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. All films are shown at 2 p.m.

Admission price per film is $8 per person. Receive 15% off the total order when all five movies are purchased. Groups of 10 or more pay $5 per ticket. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

Jan. 15: “Funny Girl” (1968), starring Barbra Streisand, Walter Pidgeon and Omar Shariff.

March 5: “Hair” (1979), starring John Savage, Treat Williams and Beverly D’Angelo.

April 2: “Peter Rabbit” (2018).

May 7: “Paint Your Wagon (1969), starring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood.

MUSIC

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Finnegan Blue’s Irish Christmas: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Siblings Anna Lee and Willie Fleming are joined by their dad, Bill Fleming on guitar accompanied by band mates Malcolm Jones on the saxophone, Kevin Higuchi on percussion and Oskar Beckmann on bass. The group pays homage to Irish music by adding their own modern twist, notes the Columbia Theatre website. Tickets: $40 and $45 per person adults, $40 per person senior citizens (62 and older) and military personnel, $20 per person 17 years old and younger. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 30, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Paul Anka: 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Anka has more than 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, according to a press release from ilani. He also had a song on the Billboard charts seven consecutive decades. His career bean in 1957, when “Diana” sold 20 million records. Other hits include “Puppy Love,” “Lonely Boy,” “My Way,” “Hometown,” “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” theme and more. Tickets: $39 and $59. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

PLAYS

Youth to perform “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson”: The critically acclaimed Honolulu Theatre for Youth is set to perform the stage adaption of the novel written by Chinese-American writer Bette Bao Lord at 2 p.m., Jan. 20 at the Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The story takes place in 1947, the Year of the Boar, when a young girl leaves China with her parents for a new beginning in America and falls in love with baseball. $10 per ticket or a four-pack for $30. Free preshow activities start at 12:30 p.m. www.columbiatheatre.com, 360-575-8499.

Stage Door Concert Series

Held at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, the Stage Door Concert Series is an intimate evening. Patrons should enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Magpie productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Each concert takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The cost for each concert is $65 per person. Save 10% if purchasing one seat to each Stage Door Concert or a table (four seats) to one performance. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

The schedule

Jan. 14: Marina Trio. Marina Christopher and her band Marina and the Dreamboats “deliver an addictive blend of jazz, soul and classic pop,” notes the Columbia Theatre website.

Feb. 11: Kathryn Rose. A folk singer from Oregon, Rose’s grew up listening to Irish and Scottish folk music. After her grandmother passed away, she discovered handwritten Irish folk songs tucked inside her grandmother’s piano bench, according to the theater website. Rose’s influences include Susan McKeown, Christy Moore, Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh, Niamh Parsons, Dougie MacLean, Kate Rusby, Kat Eggleston and more.

March 4: Ken Waldman and the Wild Ones. Waldman will be joined by banjo player Rich Kuras and other guests. Kuras, a former Longview resident, started playing banjo and calling square dances 45 years ago.

April 22: Larhonda Steele Celebrates Nina Simone. Legendary Simone, who was a staunch civil rights activist, sang a mixture of jazz, blues and folk music. Steele, a prominent Northwest blues vocalist, will be joined on stage by Mark Steele, Ward Griffiths and Leah Hinchcliff.

EXHIBITIONS

Alcove Gallery’s Winter Art Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays through Dec. 27 at Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m., Dec. 21. Community members young and old present winter landscapes and holiday celebrations.

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: December featured artists are Trudy Woods and Eileen Thompson. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Santa’s Gift Shop is open until Dec. 24. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Work by the Christmas Quilters on display through December. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. Site visits now available for groups of 15 and under. To register, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.