Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), March 23, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $10 per person at the door. Details: 360-430-7330.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. 6-8 p.m. March 18, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-423-3138.

PNW Meatheads BBQ: 9 p.m.-midnight March 19, AC/DC tribute band Back Into Black performs songs from AC/DC’s Back in Black album plus more hits with special guests Jett-A-Tarr, a Joan Jett/Pat Benatar tribute band. $10 cover charge at the door. 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. 360-703-3456.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

MUSIC

Portland Cello Project “Purple Reign” Prince Tribute: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) March 19, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. The alt-classical ensemble the Portland Cello Project is joined by musicians who have worked with Prince such as Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix for this tribute to Prince. “PCP brings Bach to Beck alongside classic Prince tributes all without missing a beat,” states a press release from the Liberty Theatre. Tickets: $25 per person general admission; available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

PLAYS

“The Harder Courage”: Historical drama by Leslie Slape, set in Kalama, inspired by true events involving a sheriff and a convicted murderer. Washington premiere. Finalist at 2018 Ashland New Plays Festival. Through March 27, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Cost: $18 general admission, $14, senior citizens, students and veterans. Group discounts, flex passes available. Not recommended for young children. Contains scenes, including self-harm, some audience members may find intense or distressing. Vaccine card, masks required. Tickets: www.stageworksnorthwest.com, box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and one hour before show time. 360-636-4488, stageworksnorthwestinfo@gmail.com.

RAINY MONTHS SERIES

Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families that is held on select Sunday afternoons during the rainy months of February through April and takes place at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets: www.columbiatheatre.com, 360-575-8499.

March 20: 2 p.m. “The Merry Tales of Robin Hood.” Follow the tale of Robin Hood and his merry men and their lively escapes from the clutches of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

April 10: 2 p.m. “The Fantastick Patrick.” Fantastic Patrick combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of tricks and stunts.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: The March guest artist is Joan Hitchcock, painted silk and acrylic paintings. Her work will be on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Special exhibit “Vestiges of the Iron Curtain Landscape: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White” runs through March 19. Hans Schaufus, a retired Longview Public Library employee, artist, community advocate and photographer shot the 30 enlarged images featuring landscape and architectural remnants from East Germany during multiple visits there between 2006 and 2014. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.