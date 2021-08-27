Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS
Mondo Holiday Follies: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. An old-fashioned variety show (with a few modern twists). Need singers and zingers, dancers and prancers, jugglers and tumblers, poets and puppets, musicians and technicians, rappers and flappers, strummers and drummers, pickers and kickers. Bring a prepared audition piece, holiday theme preferred, no more than three to 5 minutes in length. Show dates: Nov. 26-Dec. 12.
CONCERTS
Cort Carpenter: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Presented by Cookin’ Country. Country singer and Kelso native Carpenter was named the Male Entertainer of the Year at the 2017 Josie Music Awards. $17.50 general admission. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and two hours before performance for will call pick-up and ticket purchases), by calling 360-575-8499 (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays) or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.
ETC.
Car Show: exhibit of acrylic paintings by Linda McCord, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through September, McCord’s Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler downstairs parts department, 990 Tennant Way, Longview. Paintings derived from photographs McCord took at a downtown Longview 2011-2012 car show.
Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.
Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music and open mic program. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 3, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Acoustic and electric instruments only; info: 360-636-3835.
Endless Summer Cruise-In: 8 a.m-2 p.m. Aug. 28, parking garage rooftop, ilnani Casino, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. 36th annual event by the Northwest Corvette Association. Free to spectators; $20 per car entry with up to 500 cars, truck, motorcycles and “rat rod” vehicles; vendors, live music, food beer garden, goodie bags, auction and more. Trophies presented at 2 p.m. inside ilani’s Muze Lounge. All money raised form the event goes to Northwest Battle Buddies, a Battle Ground-based organization that provides service dogs free to veterans in need.
Remnants of the Past: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11, Stella Historical Museum, 8530 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Activities include a demonstration of blacksmithing skills, a knife exhibit and knife sharpening, a scavenger hunt and historic exhibits. Also at the Stella Lutheran Chapel, 124 Sherman Road, Longview, will be a farmers market; bake sale; cider-making demonstrations; and local vendors selling jams and jellies, heirloom vegetables, homemade jewelry and hand-painted China. Also at the chapel will be a display of old photographs, live music and snacks for purchase. Details: 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663.
FAIRS, FESTIVALS
Farm to Fiber Festival: Sept. 9-12, Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, 16 Fairground Road, Skamokawa. Annual event designed to bring fiber enthusiasts, youngsters and fiber animal breeders together for education, demonstrations, sales and competitions. People interested in helping coordinate the event or participating as volunteers, educators, committee members or demonstrators are asked to send an email to Lori Cagle at lrcagle@gmail.com or Sue Zabel at the Jabbereshack in Cathlamet at TheJabberShack@gmail.com; or call 360-6065 or 360-703-7291.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, free; 1405 17th Ave., Longview.
Mary’s Bar and Grill: 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Robbie Laws, free; 4503 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.
MOVIES
MOVIES AT THE LAKE
Free family friendly movies begin at dusk at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and/or sleeping bags. Presented by Fibre Federal Credit Union.
Aug. 27: “Tom and Jerry,” 2021.
MUSIC
WAIKIKI BEACH CONCERTS
The last free concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Waikiki Beach Amphitheater at Cape Disappointment Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco.
The amphitheater has limited seating. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and insect repellent.
The concert series is sponsored by the State Parks’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program. Though the concerts are free, a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to the concerts, unless participants are already camped in the park.
As Washington state reopens for public events, park staff reminds attendees to cluster in groups of fewer than 15 people, in no more than two households and keep six feet of distance between groups, according to a press release from Washington State Parks. People who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to wear face masks.
Aug. 28: Briar. Briar was raised in Chimacum, Wash., and sings vintage jazz and blues. She is accompanied by Joe Seamons.
PLAYS
“Shadowlands”: September 2021, Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Ave., Woodland. William Nicholson’s true story of Narnia writer C.S. Lewis’ life-changing relationship with New York poet Joy Davidman. Lou Pallotta stars as C.S. Lewis and Melinda Pallotta stars as Joy Davidman. Directed by David Bareford. Advance tickets go on sale for $22 per person in May.
EXHIBITIONS
Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org
Broadway Gallery: September guest artists are gallery member Kandyse Whitney, new jewelry, fused glass and paper art; and Kaye Barnett, pen and ink drawings, and acrylic paintings. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.
Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: through Sept. 11, Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell, a collection of “History Tidbits” museum staff researched and shared via social media during the last year. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 7 p.m. Sept. 2 First Thursday program via Zoom. Historian Dr. Julie Pham will discuss how the South Vietnamese military experienced the Vietnam War. She interviewed 40 South Vietnamese military veterans in the United States and illuminates how people can remember historical evens differently. Free program sponsored by Humanities Washington Speaker’s Bureau. Registration required by calling the museum for Zoom log-in information. To learn about Humanities Washington, visit www.humanities.org/. Regular museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.
Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.
Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1900 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.
Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.
River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.
Stella Historical Museum: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29, 8530 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Museum consists of an old post office building established in 1895, a blacksmith shop built in 1907 (on the National Register of Historic Places), an equipment shed that holds a variety of farm equipment from an older era, plus a new forge building where blacksmith techniques are demonstrated without threatening the historic blacksmith shop. Docents on hand to answer questions. Quilt on display featuring hand-stitched pictures of scenes from Stella’s past. Copies of books on local history also available. Free admission, donations appreciated. Details: 360-423-3860, 360-423-8663.
Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.
