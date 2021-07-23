Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Roland Wines : 6 p.m. jazz series, Thursdays through August. Anchored by the jazz trio of pianist Harrison Richter, Chris Higgins and Alan Cook, special guests will join the group every week. Wine, beer and wood-fired pizza available. The lineup — July 29 : the jazz trio with special guest guitarist John Stowell. Aug. 5 : Lounge Lizards with locals Beau Wood, Jeff Steinbock and Bob Nelson. Aug. 12 : guitarist Ryan Meagher. Aug. 19 : the jazz trio with Jack Radsliff on guitar and Andrew Jones on bass. Aug. 26 : double guitar with Jack Radsliff and John Stowell. 1106 Florida St. Longview. 360-846-7304.

Carl Wirkkala and The Whistle Punks Band: 6:30 p.m. July 24, Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road, Naselle; doors open at 5:30 p.m. when hot dog and cheeseburger combinations will be available to guy. First concert at the re-opening of the Finnish American Folk Festival Community Center. Masks option. Wirkkala, has been writing and performing for 20 years. He writes songs based on the styles of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Bob Dylan and he has eight studio albums with another one in the works. Wirkkala plays guitar and is lead vocals, Dan Lawry plays drums, Christine McAllister plays bass and Jesse Cunningham plays the pedal steel. Tickets available at the door. Money raised will go toward maintaining the community center. Details: Barb Swanson, 360-484-3602.