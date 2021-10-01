Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Riley Downing with Bart Budwig and Kassi Valazza: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Oct. 21, Liberty Theater, 11203 Commercial St., Astoria. Missouri-based singer-songwriter Downing has worked with the New Orleans combo the Deslondes as well as the Tumbleweeds. Downing “sets narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B, bluegrass, rock, soul and whatever else catches his ear,” according to a press release from the theater. Budwig of Idaho is “a cosmic country crooner, a rousing trumpet player and cryin’-style soul singer,” notes the release. Valazza “has a viscous, light gold voice. It swirls around your head like whiskey in a snifter; vaprous, and intoxicating,” states the release. Tickets: available at the box office, by calling 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or online at libertyastoria.org. All guests who attend events or gathering at the Liberty Theatre must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the date of their visit, according to the press release. Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation (including a photo of the vaccination card) along with a photo ID. People who are unable to be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative COVID-1 test taken within 72 hours before the performance they want to attend. For details, visit libertyastoria.org/health-safety/.