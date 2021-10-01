Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

CONCERTS
Ann Sweeten: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 2, Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Chart-topping, award-winning pianist/composer, Sweeten’s style embraces the classical realm and aspects of jazz, film scoring and popular music. Tickets: $20, $35 and $44 (Note: if ordered online there is a service charge for each ticket price). Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.
Riley Downing with Bart Budwig and Kassi Valazza: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Oct. 21, Liberty Theater, 11203 Commercial St., Astoria. Missouri-based singer-songwriter Downing has worked with the New Orleans combo the Deslondes as well as the Tumbleweeds. Downing “sets narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B, bluegrass, rock, soul and whatever else catches his ear,” according to a press release from the theater. Budwig of Idaho is “a cosmic country crooner, a rousing trumpet player and cryin’-style soul singer,” notes the release. Valazza “has a viscous, light gold voice. It swirls around your head like whiskey in a snifter; vaprous, and intoxicating,” states the release. Tickets: available at the box office, by calling 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or online at libertyastoria.org. All guests who attend events or gathering at the Liberty Theatre must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the date of their visit, according to the press release. Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation (including a photo of the vaccination card) along with a photo ID. People who are unable to be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative COVID-1 test taken within 72 hours before the performance they want to attend. For details, visit libertyastoria.org/health-safety/.
ETC.
BodyVox: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Oct. 16, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. Dance theater group that mines cinema, folklore and “collective nightmares” to bring the season of spirits and All Hallows Eve to life. Led by Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, BodyVox, based in Portland,, is known for “its virtuosity, distinctive wit and unique ability to combine dance, theater and film” into “productions rich in imagery, athleticism and humor,” according to a press release from the theater. Reserved seating: $27, $22 or $18. Tickets: available at the box off, by calling 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or online at libertyastoria.org. All guests who attend events or gathering at the Liberty Theatre must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the date of their visit, according to the press release. Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation (including a photo of the vaccination card) along with a photo ID. People who are unable to be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative COVID-1 test taken within 72 hours before the performance they want to attend. For details, visit libertyastoria.org/health-safety/.
Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.
Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music and open mic program. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 1, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-636-3835.
Harvest Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9, Woodland Grange, 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland.
Wine and Food Fest: Oct. 8-10, ilani casino, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Event takes place outdoors on the first floor of the ilani’s open-air parking garage and features a variety of wine tastings, food pairings, celebrity chef demonstrations and more. For costs and up-to-date information, visit ilaniresort.com/ilani-wine-and-food-fest.html. Events subject to rescheduling or being canceled as necessary.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Antidote Tap House SoCo: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 2, CloudShine with special guest Spencer Booth on percussion. 1350 Atlantic Ave., Woodland; 360-841-8941.
Crosscut Taproom: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1, CloudShine. 21 W. Cowlitz St., Castle Rock; 360-967-8100.
Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.
MOVIES
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $9.50 per person per show which includes a $1.50 service charge. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.
The schedule
Oct. 28: “The Bad Seed.” A 1956 psychological thriller starring Patty McCormack and Nancy Kelly.
Nov. 11: “The Great Escape.” A 1963 epic adventure starring Steve McQueen and Sir Richard Attenborough.
Dec. 23: “A Christmas Story.” A 1983 comedy starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.
Jan. 19: “Dr. Strangelove.” A 1964 dark comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.
Feb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.
March 24: “Cool Hand Look.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.
April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.
May 25: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.
EXHIBITIONS
Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org
Broadway Gallery: October guest artists are Marie Wise, painting; and Steve Jones, wood turning. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.
Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.
Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.
Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1900 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.
Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.
River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.
Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.
— The Daily News
The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.