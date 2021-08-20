Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 7 p.m. Sept. 2 First Thursday program via Zoom. Historian Dr. Julie Pham will discuss how the South Vietnamese military experienced the Vietnam War. She interviewed 40 South Vietnamese military veterans in the United States and illuminates how people can remember historical evens differently. Free program sponsored by Humanities Washington Speaker’s Bureau. Registration required by calling the museum for Zoom log-in information. To learn about Humanities Washington, visit www.humanities.org/ . Regular museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum .

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.