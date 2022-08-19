Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

Kalama Farmers’ Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays and 4-7 p.m. second Thursday of the month through Sept. 8 in the parking lot outside the Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama. Info: search for Kalama Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Pamyua: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. (Doors open one hour before show). Pronounced bum-yo-ah, the group showcases Inuit culture through music and dance performance. The group was formed in April 1995 by brothers Phillip and Stephen Blanchett, who stumbled across a musical concept to blend Inuit drum and dance melodies with rhythm and blues vocal styling and arrangements, according to a press release from The Liberty Theatre. The duo began sharing their performance around Alaska and collaborating with like-minded artists, according to the release. Later that year, Ossie Kairaiuak joined the group and in spring 1996, Karina Moeller joined the group. Today, the quartet works with world-class musicians from Alaska and Denmark and travels the world sharing their blend of cultural harmony, notes the release. Tickets: $15-$37, reserved seating. Season passes also available. Buy three, six or more to save. Information on season passes available on ticket page. Tickets available at libertyastoria.org or the Liberty box office. Info: 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or Jennifer Crocket: theaterdirector@libertyastoria.org.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS & MOVIES IN THE PARK

Woodland presents music and movies through the summer at Horseshoe Lake Park with a dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., the music at 6 p.m. and the movie at dusk.

All movies are family friendly. Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs. The events are susceptible to weather-related cancellations. The events are sponsored by the Port of Woodland, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Taylor Transport Inc. 811 WA Utility Notification Center, Cascade Natural Gas, the Lower Columbia Contractors Association, Burris Creek Mini Storage, Matt Rychel — General Contractor, Gibbs & Olson Engineering, Karly Bordak Real Estate and Advanced Signs.

The schedule

Aug. 19: Grandparents Night with a pirate show, music by Senior Moments.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Flowers ‘N Fluff: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27, music by the Acoutic Flash Mob; $8 cover charge. 45 E. Columbia River Highway, Clatskanie. 503-748-4222.

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Roland Wines: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18, music by Annie Averre on vocals, John Stowell on guitar, Andrew Jones on bass and Alan Cook on drums. 1106 Florida St., Longview. 360-846-7304.

Storyboard Delights: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 20, jazz night, 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Longview. 360-703-6255.

MOVIES

“Harmony Falls”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Former Longview resident David Reuben Aslin produced the film about the tiny township of Harmony Falls nestled in the foothills of the Mount St. Helens wilderness being terrorized by a killer. Hikers, loggers and residents are dying in mysterious ways. Local law enforcement considers it might be malevolent acts of something beyond anyone’s deepest and darkest fears. Special Investigator Ian McDermott uncovers the truth behind it all. Movie was filmed around the local area and stars many local people. A question and answer session will be held with the cast and crew after the film. For more information, search for David Reuben Aslin on Facebook. Tickets: $15 per person. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

MOVIES AT THE LAKE

Free family friendly movies begin at dusk at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea with pre-event activities set to start at 7:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Popcorn, pizza and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Aug. 19: “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Aug. 26: “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

MUSIC

Bret Michaels: 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tickets: $29 and $49. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

Jarabe Mexicano: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. The group performs a mix of genres including Mexican folk, rock and roll, Norteño/Tex Mex, Latin rock, Trio Romantica and Cumbia. They use traditional Mariachi string instruments and Norteño-inspired drums and sing in English, Spanish and Spanglish. The group is working on their third album. Their EP “Semillas” as well as their self-titled album “Jarabe Mexicano” can be found on all streaming digital platforms, according to a press release from the Liberty Theatre. Tickets: $15-$35, reserved seating. Tickets available at libertyastoria.org or the Liberty box office. Info: 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or Jennifer Crocket: theaterdirector@libertyastoria.org.

Kalama Harbor Lodge (Harbor Lounge): music by Cal Judah, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. 215 N. Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. 360-673-9209. Free, all ages welcome. Judah is a Pacific Northwest Indie singer/songwriter with a background in classical music who focuses heavily on raw emotional expression through melodic wanderings and catchy hooks, according to the McMenamins event page online.

Kansas: 7 p .m. Sept. 4, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets: $39 and $49 available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The final concert

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: The Metamorphosis-themed Community Art Show takes place through Aug. 31.. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: paintings by Shirley Bailey through August. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. For the health and safety of in community, masks are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit runs through Aug. 28. The exhibit will reflect the history of flags and their meanings. It also will include service memorabilia, uniforms, etc. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Stella Historical Museum: Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the summer and by appointment. Greg Prestegard will display his Island Butterfly replica of an 1890 commercial fishing boat and discuss the history of fishing on the lower Columbia River from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Built in 2003, the 26-foot sailboat has a 1905 Frisco standard 4-horsepower gas engine. Historic logging, fishing and farming displays, and more. In addition to the old post office building, the museum complex consists of the recently renovated blacksmith shop, equipment shed and new forge building. The blacksmith shop is on the National Register of Historic places. Admission: free, but donations appreciated. 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663.

