Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: July 7-Sept. 11, Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell, a collection of “History Tidbits” museum staff researched and shared via social media during the last year. Clamshell Railroad Days, annual celebration of model trains and local train history: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17 and 18. Model train layouts, railcar NAHCOTTA open for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. both days. Train-themed story time for kids at 1p.m. both days on the railcar. $5 admission for both days includes commemorative button. Children 12 years old and younger admitted free. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.