Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ART SHOW

Kalama Artists and Makers Association (KAMA): 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7, Mother’s Day Art Show, Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama (right off Interstate 5 northbound exit 30). Artist demonstrations, art sales, raffle for themed gift baskets and more. facebook.com/KAMAKalamaArtistsAndMakersAssociation.

COMEDY

Gabriel Rutledge: 8 p.m. April 23 (doors open at 7 p.m.), The Roxy Theater, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview. Tickets: $20-$30, online at USAcomedyLIVE.com.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), April 27, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $15 per couple paid in advance at the Moose Lodge which opens at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays;$10 per person at the door (opens at 6 p.m.). Details: 360-430-7330.

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, May 10-Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Broadway Barrel Room: 6-8 p.m. April 21, music by Derek Neiman. 1333 Broadway, Longview. 360-353-4295.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. April 29, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Kalama Harbor Lodge (McMennamins): 7-10 p.m. April 27, music by Billy D and The HooDoos, soulful rhythm and blues. 7-10 p.m. April 28, Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek, blues/jazz. 215 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. 360-673-9209.

Oregon Way: 7 p.m. every Wednesday, open jam night hosted by Steelhead. 8-9 p.m. May 8, comedy show with Rio Hillman; 21 years old and older. 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Roland Wines: 6-8 p.m. May 5, music featuring the return of Ryan Meagher on guitar with newcomers Wes Georgiev on organ and Chris Shuttleworth on trombone. Wine, beer and pizza available. 1106 Florida St., Longview. 360-846-7304.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 26 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

May 5: “The Lady Vanishes.” A 1938 Alfred Hitchcock mystery starring Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave.

May 26: “Funny Face.” A 1957 musical/comedy/romance starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire.

MUSIC

Cinco de Mayo: 8 p.m. May 5, Latin Grammy-nominated American salsa singer Victor Manuelle performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tickets: $29 and $39, available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

Gladys Knight: 8 p.m. May 12, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets: $49 or $69 per person available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll: 7:30 p.m. May 13,Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. With a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals as well as other rock and roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the 50-year history of rock and roll from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s up until MTV in the early 1980s. Stories and music are combined with tributes to rock stars, groups and genres such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon and Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and more. Tickets: $45 and $55 per person for adults, $45 and $50 per person for senior citizens 62 years old and older and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com. Note: Tickets for the original date in March 2020 will be honored.

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 2: Curtis Salgado, blues.

June 9: Gabriel Cox, rock and blues.

June 16: Patrick Lambs’ Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: April featured artists are Sandra Yorke, watercolor and acrylic paintings from her September United Kingdom travels and Brent Knott, woodworking. Both are new gallery members. Artists works are on display all month along with other local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” opens April 8 and runs through July 9. The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel. The hotels would advertise in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. During this time, some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along the family cow or a horse and buggy. Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies. The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

— The Daily News

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.