Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), April 13, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $15 per couple paid in advance at the Moose Lodge which opens at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays;$10 per person at the door (opens at 6 p.m.). Details: 360-430-7330..

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. 6-8 p.m. April 1 and 15, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-423-3138.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 26 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Lady Vanishes.” A 1938 Alfred Hitchcock mystery starring Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave.

May 26: “Funny Face.” A 1957 musical/comedy/romance starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire.

RAINY MONTHS SERIES

Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families that is held on select Sunday afternoons during the rainy months of February through April and takes place at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets: www.columbiatheatre.com, 360-575-8499.

April 10: 2 p.m. “The Fantastick Patrick.” Fantastic Patrick combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of tricks and stunts.

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 2: Curtis Salgado, blues.

June 9: Gabriel Cox, rock and blues.

June 16: Patrick Lambs’ Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: April featured artists are Sandra Yorke, watercolor and acrylic paintings from her September United Kingdom travels and Brent Knott, woodworking. Both are new gallery members. Artists works are on display all month along with other local cooperative gallery members. Meet the featured artists from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on First Thursday, April 7. Live music and refreshments will be provided. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Fire exhibit through March features photos, objects and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed the North Beach Peninsula communities. The exhibit includes the 1915 Nahcotta fire, the 1936 Ilwaco High School fire, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s fire hall. Throughout all the disasters, members of the mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

