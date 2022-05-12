Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

COMEDY

Tom Segura's "I'm Coming Everywhere Tour": 8 p.m. July 8 and 9, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tickets: $99.50 and $129.50. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com, ticketmaster.com or TomSegura.com/tour. See Segura's bio at TomSegura.com/tour and click on Bio.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), May 25, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $15 per couple paid in advance at the Moose Lodge which opens at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays;$10 per person at the door (opens at 6 p.m.). Details: 360-430-7330.

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers' Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. May 20, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Kalama Harbor Lodge (McMennamins): 7-10 p.m. May 18, music by Sonny Hess and Kathryn Grimm. 215 Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. 360-673-9209.

Oregon Way: 7 p.m. every Wednesday, open jam night hosted by Steelhead. 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Roland Wines: 6-8 p.m. May 19, music featuring newcomers Atilla Csikos on guitar with his wife, vocalist Zsofia Csikos-Tardy, and bassist Tim Gilson. Wine, beer and pizza available. 1106 Florida St., Longview. 360-846-7304.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

Storyboard Delights: 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 14, jazz night, 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Longview. 360-703-6255.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 26 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater's website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

May 26: "Funny Face." A 1957 musical/comedy/romance starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire.

MUSIC

Grand Funk Railroad (Some Kind of Wonderful tour): 7p.m. July 3, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets: $39 or $49 per person available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll: 7:30 p.m. May 13,Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. With a cast of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals as well as other rock and roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the 50-year history of rock and roll from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s up until MTV in the early 1980s. Stories and music are combined with tributes to rock stars, groups and genres such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon and Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and more. Tickets: $45 and $55 per person for adults, $45 and $50 per person for senior citizens 62 years old and older and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com. Note: Tickets for the original date in March 2020 will be honored.

"Postcards from Ireland": 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city's historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 2: Curtis Salgado, blues.

June 9: Gabriel Cox, rock and blues.

June 16: Patrick Lambs' Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: May guest artists are Laurie Michaels, paintings; and Noel Datin McDonald, ceramics. Join guests artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: "Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula" opens April 8 and runs through July 9. The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren's Hotel. The hotels would advertise in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. During this time, some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along the family cow or a horse and buggy. Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies. The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: "Originals," a group of colorful art created by abstract artist Scott McRae is on display through May 31 in the gallery on the lower floor of the Longview Public Library. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 2022 Student Art and Design Show, June 2-15, with a reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 2. Show celebrated LCC student artists across all mediums. Cash awards presented to students at 5 p.. June 2 reception. Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

— The Daily News

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

