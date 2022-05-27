Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

COMEDY

Tom Segura’s “I’m Coming Everywhere Tour”: 8 p.m. July 8 and 9, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tickets: $99.50 and $129.50. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com, ticketmaster.com or TomSegura.com/tour. See Segura’s bio at TomSegura.com/tour and click on Bio.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), June 8, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $15 per couple paid in advance at the Moose Lodge which opens at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays;$10 per person at the door (opens at 6 p.m.). Details: 360-430-7330.

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

ORIGINS: 6:30 p.m. June 3, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. From music to dancing to the Higher Ground studio, dancers will perform tap, jazz, lyrics, acro hip hop and music to take viewers back to the beginning as they dance through the studio’s origins. Tickets: $18 for people 12 to 64 years old and $14 for children 3 to 11 years old and senior citizens 65 years old and older. Available at the theater box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

FAIRS, FESTIVALS

Arts of the Mountain (Art and Music Festival): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26; take I-5 to Exit 49 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway to the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock; features more than 30 regional artists and acoustic musicians. Arts include a variety of glass, jewelry, metal, painting, pottery, recycled, soap, fantasy and wood arts. artsofthemountain.org; search for Arts of the Mountain on Facebook; 360-431-9802.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 6-9 p.m. May 27, music by Claire Beck Radio, singer/songwriter who plays cover pop, classic rock, country and some originals on occasion. 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. June 3, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Duck Inn: 10-year anniversary bash, 6-8 p.m. June 18, 1377 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa. All you can eat Chinese food, including orange chicken, General Tsao’s chicken, broccoli beef, sweet and sour pork, barbecue pork, pork fried rice, chow mein, spring rolls and egg flower soup, $25 per person. Classic rock music provided by Cooper’s Money, 8 p.m.-midnight. Make reservations by calling 360-795-6055.

Oregon Way Tavern: 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

River Mile 38 Brewing Co.: 6:30 p.m. May 28, Tacoma-based musician Gina Belliveau plays looped, percussive acoustic folk music and pop cover tunes. Her repertoire runs from Billie Holiday to Billie Jean. 285 Third St., Cathlamet. 360-355-4662.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

Storyboard Delights: 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 28, jazz night, 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Longview. 360-703-6255.

Teri’s Restaurant: 6-8 p.m. May 28, CloudShine, 3225 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Make reservations by calling 360-577-0717.

MUSIC

Grand Funk Railroad (Some Kind of Wonderful tour): 7 p.m. July 3, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets: $39 or $49 per person available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 2: Curtis Salgado, blues.

June 9: Gabriel Cox, rock and blues.

June 16: Patrick Lambs’ Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: May guest artists are Laurie Michaels, paintings; and Noel Datin McDonald, ceramics. Join guests artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” opens April 8 and runs through July 9. The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel. The hotels would advertise in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. During this time, some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along the family cow or a horse and buggy. Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies. The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: “Originals,” a group of colorful art created by abstract artist Scott McRae is on display through May 31 in the gallery on the lower floor of the Longview Public Library. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 2022 Student Art and Design Show, June 2-15, with a reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 2. Show celebrated LCC student artists across all mediums. Cash awards presented to students at 5 p.. June 2 reception. Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit runs from June 11 through Aug. 28. The exhibit will reflect the history of flags and their meanings. It also will include service memorabilia, uniforms, etc. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

