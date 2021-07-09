Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Broadway Gallery : July guest artists are Richard Roth and Susan Roth, pottery; and Carla Estevane, painting. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. The gallery also extends a call to artists for the “A Place for Hope,” two-dimensional and three-dimensional entries. Deadline for entries is 4 p.m. July 28. Check the gallery’s website for details. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com , www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery .

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: through Sept. 11, Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell, a collection of “History Tidbits” museum staff researched and shared via social media during the last year. Clamshell Railroad Days, annual celebration of model trains and local train history: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17 and 18. Model train layouts, railcar NAHCOTTA open for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. both days. Train-themed story time for kids at 1p.m. both days on the railcar. $5 admission for both days includes commemorative button. Children 12 years old and younger admitted free. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.