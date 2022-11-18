Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ETC.

Marlon Wayans: 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Comedian, actor and write Wayans brings his "Microphone Fiend" tour to the ilani. Details on the tour: ilaniresort.com. Tickets: $25 and $45. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

MOVIES

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (silent movie with live orchestra): 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Lon Chaney plays Quasimodo, the tragically disfigured bell ringer from Victor Hugo's tale. A vast set of medieval Paris was constructed just for the film," according to the Columbia Theatre website. The plot involves knights, street performers, revolutionaries, a stolen baby and an attack by a crazed mob on Paris' most famous building. The movie is accompanied by members of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Tickets: $25 per person. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

MUSIC

Finnegan Blue's Irish Christmas: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Siblings Anna Lee and Willie Fleming are joined by their dad, Bill Fleming on guitar accompanied by band mates Malcolm Jones on the saxophone, Kevin Higuchi on percussion and Oskar Beckmann on bass. The group pays homage to Irish music by adding their own modern twist, notes the Columbia Theatre website. Tickets: $40 and $45 per person adults, $40 per person senior citizens (62 and older) and military personnel, $20 per person 17 years old and younger. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

O'Jays: 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. The final tour of the O'Jays, "Last Stop on the Love Train" features the band playing songs such as "Put Your Hands Together," "For the Love of Money," "I Love Music" and their first number one single "Backstabbers." Throughout their career the group has had 10 gold albums, nine Platinum albums and 10 number one hits. The group features original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr., who have been singing together since they were children in Philadelphia, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Tickets: $59 and $79. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

Paul Anka: 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Anka has more than 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, according to a press release from ilani. He also had a song on the Billboard charts seven consecutive decades. His career bean in 1957, when "Diana" sold 20 million records. Other hits include "Puppy Love," "Lonely Boy," "My Way," "Hometown," "The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson" theme and more. Tickets: $39 and $59. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

The Rocket Man Show: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 25, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Scotsman Rus Anderson re-creates the persona of a young Elton John, "storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player and all rock and roller," notes the website. Tickets: $33 per person. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

PLAYS

"The Game's Afoot: Or Holmes for the Holidays:" Mystery-comedy directed by Jamie Hegstad, Dec. 2-18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. $18 general admission, $14 senior citizens/students/veterans, $8 children, $10 groups of 10 or more. 360-636-4488. www.stageworksnorthwest.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: November featured artist is Debby Neely, wildlife lino-cut prints. Neely is one of the founding members of the gallery. Join featured artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Santa's Gift Shop is open until Dec. 24. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Work by the Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild through November. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. Site visits now available for groups of 15 and under. To register, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

— The Daily News