Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House (Woodland): 6-10 p.m. Oct. 7, music by James Blood and Hannah Lee. 1350 Atlantic Ave., Woodland. 360-841-8941.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

MUSIC

Good Co.: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Good Co. brings a “growling speakeasy sound with an added dash of the electronic funk,” according to information submitted to The Daily News. Brassy, flashy and always a little sassy, Good Co is reimagining the dance music of today by taking the sound and style of the past and flipping it on its head. Tickets: Adult Gold, $45 per person; senior citizens/military, $40 per person; students: $20 per person. Use code GOOD22 to receive $10 off adult/seniors/military ticket price. Tickets available online at www.columbiatheatre.com, at the box office at 1231 Vandercook Way (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays) or by calling 360-575-8499.

Jarabe Mexicano: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. The group performs a mix of genres including Mexican folk, rock and roll, Norteño/Tex Mex, Latin rock, Trio Romantica and Cumbia. They use traditional Mariachi string instruments and Norteño-inspired drums and sing in English, Spanish and Spanglish. The group is working on their third album. Their EP “Semillas” as well as their self-titled album “Jarabe Mexicano” can be found on all streaming digital platforms, according to a press release from the Liberty Theatre. Tickets: $15-$35, reserved seating. Tickets available at libertyastoria.org or the Liberty box office. Info: 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or Jennifer Crocket: theaterdirector@libertyastoria.org.

EXHIBITIONS

Alcove Gallery at CAP’s Community Arts Workshop: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, in the Community Arts Workshop at CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. Art by Artiebold through Nov. 7. Details: 360-636-0940.

Broadway Gallery: October featured artists are Debra Chase, new still life paintings; and Mary Kohlschmidt, new jewelry. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the Oct. 6 to listen to music by Don Wages and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” runs through Oct. 9. The exhibit has been reopened with a new carriage, the Tandem Sporting Gig (circa the 1890s) thanks to a loan from the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond Washington. The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel. The hotels would advertise in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. During this time, some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along the family cow or a horse and buggy. Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies. The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Cowlitz County Historical Society lifetime member Jerry Kelly will present his High School Yearbook Project as part of the First Thursday Program at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. People also can attend via Zoom at bit.ly/3UuHqRf. meeting ID: 890 5487 5546, passcode: 576410; or by one-tap mobile: +12532158782,,89054875546#,,,,*576410#.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Work by the Columbian Artists Association through October. The group’s work also is in the Glass Case through October. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

— The Daily News