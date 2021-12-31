Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ETC.

BrewFest: Feb. 17-20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Attendees can “indulge their senses while selecting from hundreds of beers, seltzers, ciders and spirits. Celebrate the Pacific Northwest with food, celebrity chef demonstrations, games, live entertainment and more. Weekend packed with events including beer pairing dinners, three days of Grand Tasting events, Brew Brunches and a special Burgers, Brews, Bourbon and Bacon lunch at Michael Jordan’s Steak House. Limited number of tickets. For a full list of event details and prices of tickets, visit ilanibrewfest.com.

Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-423-3138.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The scheduleJan. 13: “Dr. Strangelove.” A 1964 dark comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.

Feb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

MUSIC

Holiday Show: 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and 7 p.m. Jan. 1, on KLTV channel 11. Kelly Fitch and her Spotlight Singers troupe present a holiday show.

“Postcards from Ireland”: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

PLAYS

“Calendar Girls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Jan. 22-Feb. 2, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. When Annie’s husband dies of leukemia, she and her best friend resolve to raise money for new furniture in the local hospital waiting room, and persuade four other women to join them in posing nude for an “alternative” calendar. Based on a true story. Includes moments of suggested nudity. Tickets: $18 general, $14 students/senior citizens/veterans, $8 children, 3 to 12 years old. Group rates available. Season tickets now on sale. www.stageworksnorthwest.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. “Jump Start for Art” sale takes place Jan. 18-29. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Fire exhibit through March features photos, objects and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed the North Beach Peninsula communities. The exhibit includes the 1915 Nahcotta fire, the 1936 Ilwaco High School fire, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s fire hall. Throughout all the disasters, members of the mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

