Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS

“The Harder Courage”: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Stageworks Northwest, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Historical tragedy based on true events in Cowlitz County, 1891-92. Roles available for two women, 40s to 60s, and small roles for two men, any age. Performance dates are March 11-27. For more information, call or text author/director Leslie Slape, 360-431-5332, or email leslie.slape@gmail.com.

ETC.

Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park Drive Through Christmas Light Display: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, but open until 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Tam O’Shanter Park, Tam O’Shanter Way, Kelso. Approximately 60,000 LED lights will be displayed on a half-mile drive through route through the park, along with more than 25 light displays and more than 30 lighted trees. Light displays include a Santa, penguins elves, reindeer gingerbread boy/girl, snowmen, a Nativity scene, angels and more. In addition, a radio station will be dedicated with Christmas music for the event to listen to while driving through the park. Cost: A $5 suggested donation to the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund to benefit local families needing help with their electricity bills and to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program that promotes literacy for local children. Event presented in partnership with the Cowlitz PUD and the Rotary Club of Kelso.

“Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas”: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. From Roger Fulghum, best-selling author of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” are 15 holiday stories crafted into an evening of storytelling and song. Adapted by Ernest Zulia and David Caldwell with music and lyrics by Caldwell. Tickets: $25 per person, $20 for students 17 years old and younger. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

Dec. 23: “A Christmas Story.” A 1983 comedy starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.

Jan. 13: “Dr. Strangelove.” A 1964 dark comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.

Feb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

MUSIC

“Postcards from Ireland”: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

“Winter Song”: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 18, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. A collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth. Communal winter gather starring Merideth Kaye Clark, Mont Chris Hubbard and Brandon Woolley. Tickets: $40 per person for adults, $35 per person for senior citizens and $20 per student 17 years old and younger. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.

PLAYS

“Mondo Holiday Follies”: An old-fashioned variety show with a modern twist, Nov. 26-Dec. 12, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Hosted by Shecky DuBois. Featuring musical acts, comic acts, Santa, and lots of fun. $18 general, $14 students/seniors, $8 children 3-12. Groups of 10 or more $10 each. stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: November guest artists are Debra Chase, new paintings; and Laurie Michaels, sculpture. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: “Schemeta: Dissonance and Distortion,” by Alexis Day, a body of work that is a reflection on 2020 and 2021 and the rift in understanding that broadened throughout the country over the past few years. Day worked on the show for more than a year. Exhibit runs through Dec. 2. Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery..

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.