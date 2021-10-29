Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUCTION

Out the Window Art Auction: through 10 p.m. Nov. 13, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street S.E., Ilwaco, and online at fundriaser.bid/cphm. A link to the auction website also is available on the museum’s webiste, columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org. Artists from around the region have donated original works with the them Out the Window since in the last year and a half, people have been “staring out the window during lockdown and quarantine or throwing old traditions or habits out the window in rethinking how we live and succeed in our current ‘new normal,’ according to a press release from the museum. Raffle tickets also available at the museum for $20 per ticket. The winner will receive an original, dated and signed silver print by the late Dirk Sweringen, donated by his estate. The photograph can be viewed at the museum or by visiting the auction website. Only 50 raffle tickets will be sold. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.