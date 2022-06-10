Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS

Urinetown the Musical: 6-8 p.m. June 20, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Teen Summer Theater Camp production for 13- to 18-year-olds. About the play from the theater’s website: “In Urinetown, a long-standing drought has led to a terrible water shortage. Citizens struggle with the government-imposed ban on private toilets and strict restrictions on where and when folks can go. One malevolent company holds the keys to the only option for relief, but not everyone is willing to pay the price. As the people fight for their rights a hero will rise and lead them all to freedom.” Call backs: 6-9 p.m. June 21. Rehearsals: June 27-Aug. 11 (no rehearsal July 4). Perfomances: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Tuition: $300 due after casting (fee includes a Ben Nye makeup kit). For details, visit bit.ly/3OkZE4D.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), June 22, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $15 per couple paid in advance at the Moose Lodge which opens at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays;$10 per person at the door (opens at 6 p.m.). Details: 360-430-7330.

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

Hansel and Gretel: 6:30 p.m. June 18, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Evergreen Dance Center production of the tale of a brother and sister abandoned in a forest, where they fall into the hands of a witch who lives in a house made of gingerbread, cake and candy. Tickets: $18 per person for people 12 to 64 years old, $15 per person for senior citizens 65 years old and older and $12 per person for children 3 to 11 years old. Available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

FAIRS, FESTIVALS

Arts of the Mountain (Art and Music Festival): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26; take I-5 to Exit 49 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway to the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock; features more than 30 regional artists and acoustic musicians. Arts include a variety of glass, jewelry, metal, painting, pottery, recycled, soap, fantasy and wood arts. artsofthemountain.org; search for Arts of the Mountain on Facebook; 360-431-9802.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Alston Pub and Grub: 6-9 p.m. June 17, music by CloudShine. 25196 Alston Road, Rainier. 503-556-9753.

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Antidote Tap House SOCO: 6-8 p.m. June 15, music by CloudShine. 1350 Atlantic Ave., Suite A., Woodland. 360-841-8941.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. June 17, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Duck Inn: 10-year anniversary bash, 6-8 p.m. June 18, 1377 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa. All you can eat Chinese food, including orange chicken, General Tsao’s chicken, broccoli beef, sweet and sour pork, barbecue pork, pork fried rice, chow mein, spring rolls and egg flower soup, $25 per person. Classic rock music provided by Cooper’s Money, 8 p.m.-midnight. Make reservations by calling 360-795-6055.

Kelso-Longview Elks: 6-9 p.m. June 18, music by CloudShine. For Elks members and guests. 900 Ash St., Kelso. 360-425-1482.

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 5 p.m. June 11, music by Kill the Headlights. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

Scythe Brewing: 6-9 p.m. June 11, music by CloudShine. 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview. 360-353-3851.

Storyboard Delights: 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 11, jazz night, 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Longview. 360-703-6255.

Teri’s Restaurant: 6-8 p.m. June 11 music by Dan Dingman. 3225 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Make reservations by calling 360-577-0717.

The Spar Restaurant and Bar: 6-9 p.m. June 10, music by CloudShine. 83 Main St., Cathlamet. 360-849-8168.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LAKE

The free concert series presented by Kirkpatrick Family Care is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

The series showcases regional and national performers featuring a variety of music genres.

Alcohol is not permitted in city of Longview parks

July 7: Abbey Road (Beatles tribute).

July 14: Mainstreet (Bob Seger tribute).

July 21: Eagle Eyes (Eagles tribute).

July 28: Hit Factory (America’s top cover band).

Aug. 4: Carl Wirkkala and the Whistle Punks (country).

Aug. 11: Long Live Rock (classic rock).

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 16: Patrick Lambs’ Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: June featured artists are the gallery’s artists with a multimedia exhibit, “Birds of a Feather.” Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships and invites the community to its August Community Art Show, “Metamorphosis.” All entries are due by July 30. The show runs from Aug. 2-31. Visit the gallery’s website or details. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” runs through July 9. The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel. The hotels would advertise in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. During this time, some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along the family cow or a horse and buggy. Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies. The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: 2022 Student Art and Design Show, through June 15. Show celebrates LCC student artists across all mediums. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit runs through Aug. 28. The exhibit will reflect the history of flags and their meanings. It also will include service memorabilia, uniforms, etc. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

