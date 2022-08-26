Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ETC.

Alchemy Tap Project: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. A Seattle-based performance company for serious tap dancers 16 years old and older. The company was founded in 2012 on the principles of experimentation, entertainment and excellence, according to the theater website. The group has become a regular on stages around the Pacific Northwest. Tickets: $40 and $45 per person for adults, 40 per person for senior citizens 62 years old and older and military, and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

Kalama Farmers’ Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays and 4-7 p.m. second Thursday of the month through Sept. 8 in the parking lot outside the Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama. Info: search for Kalama Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 6-9 p.m. music by Claire Beck Radio. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Flowers ‘N Fluff: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27, music by the Acoutic Flash Mob; $8 cover charge. 45 E. Columbia River Highway, Clatskanie. 503-748-4222.

Kalama Harbor Lodge (Harbor Lounge): music by Cal Judah, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. Judah is a Pacific Northwest Indie singer/songwriter with a background in classical music who focuses heavily on raw emotional expression through melodic wanderings and catchy hooks, according to the McMenamins event page online. Music by Mick Overman, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Overman’s music is described as bluesy folk and roll with a jazz attitude. For details on Overman, visit mickoverman.com. Free, all ages welcome. 215 N. Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. 360-673-9209.

Oak Tree Restaurant: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8, music by Claire Beck Radio. 1020 Atlantic Ave., Woodland. 360-841-5292.

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

“Harmony Falls”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Former Longview resident David Reuben Aslin produced the film about the tiny township of Harmony Falls nestled in the foothills of the Mount St. Helens wilderness being terrorized by a killer. Hikers, loggers and residents are dying in mysterious ways. Local law enforcement considers it might be malevolent acts of something beyond anyone’s deepest and darkest fears. Special Investigator Ian McDermott uncovers the truth behind it all. Movie was filmed around the local area and stars many local people. A question and answer session will be held with the cast and crew after the film. For more information, search for David Reuben Aslin on Facebook. Tickets: $15 per person. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

MOVIES AT THE LAKE

The final family friendly movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” begins at dusk Aug. 26 at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea with pre-event activities set to start at 7:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Popcorn, pizza and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

MUSIC

Bret Michaels: 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tickets: $29 and $49. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

Jarabe Mexicano: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. The group performs a mix of genres including Mexican folk, rock and roll, Norteño/Tex Mex, Latin rock, Trio Romantica and Cumbia. They use traditional Mariachi string instruments and Norteño-inspired drums and sing in English, Spanish and Spanglish. The group is working on their third album. Their EP “Semillas” as well as their self-titled album “Jarabe Mexicano” can be found on all streaming digital platforms, according to a press release from the Liberty Theatre. Tickets: $15-$35, reserved seating. Tickets available at libertyastoria.org or the Liberty box office. Info: 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or Jennifer Crocket: theaterdirector@libertyastoria.org.

Little River Band: 9 p.m. Sept. 2, Muze Lounge, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Free.

Kansas: 7 p .m. Sept. 4, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets: $39 and $49 available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

PLAYS

“Clue on Stage”: Comedy whodunit. Sept. 9-Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. General admission: $18 per person, senior citizens/students/veterans: $14 per person, children: $8 per child. Group discounts, flex passes available. Tickets at stageworksnorthwest.com, or in person at box office 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and one hour before showtime. 360-636-4488.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: September featured artist is Brent Weylan Johnson, housescapes. Join the artist for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The Metamorphosis-themed Community Art Show takes place through Aug. 31.Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” runs through Oct. 9. The exhibit has been reopened with a new carriage, the Tandem Sporting Gig (circa the 1890s) thanks to a loan from the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond Washington. The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel. The hotels would advertise in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. During this time, some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along the family cow or a horse and buggy. Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies. The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: paintings by Shirley Bailey through August. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. For the health and safety of in community, masks are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit runs through Aug. 28. The exhibit will reflect the history of flags and their meanings. It also will include service memorabilia, uniforms, etc. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Stella Historical Museum: Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the summer and by appointment. Historic logging, fishing and farming displays, and more. In addition to the old post office building, the museum complex consists of the recently renovated blacksmith shop, equipment shed and new forge building. The blacksmith shop is on the National Register of Historic places. Admission: free, but donations appreciated. 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

— The Daily News