Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ETC.

“A Christmas Carol” radio play: 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 19 and 25. Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre students and 101.5 The Wave present the production which will air on 101.5 The Sleigh and online at 1015thesleigh.com. The play is adapted for the radio from Charles Dickens’ novella by Anthony E. Palermo with original music composed by Palermo.

Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

Evergreen Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker”: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 17, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The central plot of the ballet with music composed by Tchaikovsky is around a young girl and her Christmas Eve celebrations where she comes across a magical realm and romance. Tickets: $22 per person for people 13 to 64 years old, $20 per person for people 65 years old and older, and $16 per person for children 3 to 12 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park Drive Through Christmas Light Display: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, but open until 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Tam O’Shanter Park, Tam O’Shanter Way, Kelso. Approximately 60,000 LED lights will be displayed on a half-mile drive through route through the park, along with more than 25 light displays and more than 30 lighted trees. Light displays include a Santa, penguins elves, reindeer gingerbread boy/girl, snowmen, a Nativity scene, angels and more. In addition, a radio station will be dedicated with Christmas music for the event to listen to while driving through the park. Cost: A $5 suggested donation to the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund to benefit local families needing help with their electricity bills and to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program that promotes literacy for local children. Event presented in partnership with the Cowlitz PUD and the Rotary Club of Kelso.

Parade of Lighted Floats: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 11, First Street, Kalama. First Street will be transformed into a village and closed to cars so people can watch the parade, eat and shop. The parade starts at 6 p.m. After the parade, the street will reopen. In addition, the Port of Kalama is hosting a Polar Express themed event at its Interpretive Center after the parade.

Pictures with Santa: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Children of all ages welcome to meet Santa. Bring a camera. Elves will enforce social distancing and masking guidelines in line and sanitize the kiosk between children. The event is held outdoors and is sponsored by Liberty Theatre and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

River Mile 38 Brewing: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11, the Jackson County Kills. 285 Third St., Cathlamet. 360-355-4662.

Spar Restaurant and Bar: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, CloudShine. 83 Main St., Cathlamet. 360-849-8168.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

Dec. 23: “A Christmas Story.” A 1983 comedy starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.

Jan. 13: “Dr. Strangelove.” A 1964 dark comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.

Feb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 4 p.m. (Doors open at 3 p.m.) Dec. 12, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. 1989 movie starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki finds the Griswold family staying home for the holidays and being invaded by bickering relatives. Proof of vaccination or negative COID-19 test required. See Health and Safety page at libertyastoria.org. Tickets: $5 per person; available at the theater, by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or visiting libertyastoria.org.

“White Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, Rosemary Clooney and Dean Jagger. World War II vets-turned entertainers scheme to help a retired general with his strapped New England inn by putting on a musical show with the help of their Army buddies and a singing sister act. Proof of vaccination or negative COID-19 test required. See Health and Safety page at libertyastoria.org. Tickets: $5 per person; available at the theater, by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or visiting libertyastoria.org.

MUSIC

A Cello “Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Dec. 17, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Six cellists (Seth Biagini, Pansy Chan, Trevor Fitzpatrick, Antoinette Gan, Kevin Kunkel and Marilyn de Oliveira) perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” suite. Sponsored by the 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the Health & Safety page at libertyastoria.org. Details about 45th Parallel: 45thparallelpdx.org/. Tickets: $25 per person or $5 per person for children younger than 18 years old; available at the theater, by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or online at libertyastoria.org.

Columbia River Symphony: 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Dec. 10 and 11, Liberty Theatre, 1202 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Led by Conductor Cory Pederson and assisted by Angela Pederson-Calvin, the Columbia River Symphony is an all-volunteer nonprofit performing arts group whose mission is to provide quality musical entertainment, to increase the musical talents of its performers and to serve a leadership role in the community while promoting cultural enrichment and artistic and musical benefit for all involved. Limited to 350 patrons per night, arrive early to get a seat. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. See Health and Safety page at libertyastoria.org. A later broadcast will be available for virtual viewers. Free.

“Postcards from Ireland”: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

“Winter Song”: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 18, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. A collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth. Communal winter gather starring Merideth Kaye Clark, Mont Chris Hubbard and Brandon Woolley. Tickets: $39 and $44.50 for adults; $39 for senior citizens 62 years old and older; $22.50 for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: December featured artists are Lorena Birk and Susy Halverson. The Twelve Days of Christmas Sale takes place through Dec. 23. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

