Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Call to Artists: Members of the Columbian Artists Association extend a call to artists 18 years and older to submit work for the 44th Annual Spring Art Show to be held March 22 at Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. Artists are welcome from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon. Two judges will award cash, ribbons and sponsor prizes. For details about the show, entry forms and a prospectus, visit columbianartists.org.

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.), Feb. 23, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $10 per person at the door. Details: 360-430-7330.

Colin Mochrie’s Hyprov — Improv Under Hypnosis: 7:30 p.m. March 4. Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Mochrie (of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) and master hypnotist Asad Mecci perform. Twenty audience volunteers will be put under hypnosis, “their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own,” according to the theater’s website. The four or five people will be left on stage when Mochrie enters and will “initiate and manipulate” them himself. Tickets are $50 and $55 per person for adults, $50 per person for senior citizens 62 years old and older and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-423-3138.

Roland Wines: 6 p.m. Feb. 22, “Thursday Is the New Friday” jazz series featuring Alan Cook on drums, Arte Adams on bass and Harrison Reicher on keyboards. Wine, beer and wood-fired pizza available. 1106 Florida St., Longview. Info: 360-846-7304.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

ALO with ANNA MOSS: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) March 3, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Anna Moss is a multi-instrumentalist and one-half of the band Handmade Moments. With roots in the mountains of Arkansas and in the city of New Orleans, Moss’s music is an amalgam of beatnick porch jazz bathing in Southern roots, R&B, folk and more (annamossmusic.com). Tickets: $25 per person, available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

“Postcards from Ireland”: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

SYBARITE5: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m., reserved seating) March 3, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. The string quartet comprised of Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney (violins), Angela Pickett (viola), Laura Metcalf (cello) and Louis Levitt (bass) performs an eclectic repertoire from Elgar to Radiohead and Visconti to Akiho. They are joined by special guests from the Oregon Symphony: James Shields (clainet), Carin Miller (bassoon) and Jeff Garza (French horn). Tickets: $17-$37 per person, available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

Walk a Mile In Our Shoes With LaRhonda Steele: 7:30-9 p.m. March 12, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Attendees will take a musical journey from Africa to Brazil, from Cuba to New Orleans, from gospel to funk and features LaRhonda Steele, Norman Sylvester, Caton Lyles and Chuk Barber. The “concert entertains, educates and speaks to our shared humanity, Walk A Mile In Our Shoes,” according to the theater’s website. Ticket are $30 or $35 per person for adults, $30 per person for senior citizens and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families that is held on select Sunday afternoons during the rainy months of February through April and takes place at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets: www.columbiatheatre.com, 360-575-8499.

Feb. 20: 2 p.m. “Vladimir Goes for the Gold.” Vladimir Cashewninski, champion badminton player and sole athlete from the small People’s Republic of Insurgistan, prepares to compete at the Olympic Games. The night before his bid day, he has a dream that takes him to ancient Olympia where he meets the Olympic Herald and teams with the audience to explore the first Olympic Games.

March 20: 2 p.m. “The Merry Tales of Robin Hood.” Follow the tale of Robin Hood and his merry men and their lively escapes from the clutches of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

April 10: 2 p.m. “The Fantastick Patrick.” Fantastic Patrick combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of tricks and stunts.

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: February featured artists are Scott McRae, painting and drawing; and Tonie Knutz, sculpture and jewelry. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Fire exhibit through March features photos, objects and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed the North Beach Peninsula communities. The exhibit includes the 1915 Nahcotta fire, the 1936 Ilwaco High School fire, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s fire hall. Throughout all the disasters, members of the mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Special exhibit “Vestiges of the Iron Curtain Landscape: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White” runs through March 19. Hans Schaufus, a retired Longview Public Library employee, artist, community advocate and photographer shot the 30 enlarged images featuring landscape and architectural remnants from East Germany during multiple visits there between 2006 and 2014. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: LCC Faculty Art Show with the theme Space, Feb. 22-March 10. 5:30-7 p.m. reception Feb. 25. Regular hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Closed until March 4. Visit the website friendsofskamokawa.org for information, books and gifts. Friends of Skamokawa members also invite people to join the group as volunteer docents or as board members. The group meets once a month and only a few volunteer hours are needed, according to the release. No experience is necessary. For details or to ask questions contact Office Manager Lori Cagle between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at the center, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa; call her at 360-795-3007 ; or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

